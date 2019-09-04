Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 79F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with thunderstorms. Some locally heavy downpours are possible. Low 76F. Winds ENE at 40 to 60 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected.