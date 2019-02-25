Publix (copy) (copy)
Publix supermarket will open on the Charleston peninsula in March. File/Brad Nettles/Staff

The Charleston peninsula's third supermarket will make its debut next month.

Publix will welcome customers at 7 a.m. March 13 during its grand opening in the ground floor of the 10 WestEdge building at Spring Street and Lockwood Boulevard, a spokeswoman announced Monday.

Construction is expected to continue on the upper floors of the nine-story, mixed use building, the second to rise in the WestEdge development on the peninsula's western side.

The full-service, 45,800-square-foot grocery store will face a new street called WestEdge on the back side of the building. It’s expected to employ between 125 and 150 workers.

The peninsula is now served by Harris Teeter grocery store on East Bay Street and Food Lion on upper King Street. The middle peninsula was served by Bi-Lo, formerly Piggly Wiggly on Meeting Street, until it closed in 2016.

