A Florida-based supermarket chain will open its first organic grocery store in South Carolina in Mount Pleasant next month.
Publix's new 21,535-square-foot GreenWise Market will open at 1720 Shoremeade Road at 7 a.m. May 22, according to company spokeswoman Kim Reynolds.
It will anchor the new Indigo Square Shopping Center on U.S. Highway 17 across from Lowe's home improvement store and Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.
Publix recently announced plans for a second South Carolina GreenWise location in Lexington near Columbia.
Publix operates 13 conventional supermarkets in the Charleston area, with plans to open three more. Its newest Charleston-area store opened in March on the ground floor of the 10 WestEdge mixed-use building on the peninsula's western side.
Other Publix locations are planned for James Island, Cainhoy Plantation off Clements Ferry Road and near the Summers Corner development south of Summerville. The James Island and Cainhoy locations are under construction.
Several other tenants already are open in Indigo Square, including a restaurant, phone store and workout facilities.
Tenants include San Miguel Mexican Bar & Grill, Boxcar Betty's restaurant, Blaze Pizza, AT&T store, CorePower Yoga, Club Pilates, Indigo Nail Spa, Motion Stretch Studio, Palmetto 80 Liquor and Independent Optical.
Some small shop spaces remain available, according to the website for Regency Centers, the developer of the 51,076-square-foot retail center in five separate buildings.