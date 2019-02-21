A Florida-based supermarket chain is adding three more organic stores, including a second one in South Carolina.
Publix announced Thursday it will open a GreenWise Market in Lexington near Columbia along with two others in Florida — in Odessa near Tampa and Nocatee near Jacksonville.
“We’re creating a community gathering place where high-quality natural and organic products are the center of what we offer,” Publix President Kevin Murphy said. “And we’re helping our customers support their healthy lifestyle with convenient in-house prepared meals and grab-and-go options made from organic and antibiotic-free ingredients.”
GreenWise Market is a specialty, natural and organic store. In addition to a beverage bar featuring kombucha, locally-roasted coffee, wine, local beer and smoothies, the store offers local and unique products, gourmet treats, body care and bulk items.
Publix GreenWise will open its first South Carolina store in the new Indigo Square Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant near Charleston this summer. The company did not announce an opening timeframe for the new Lexington location.
The company’s first GreenWise Market opened in Tallahassee, Fla., in October.
It also has announced stores for Lakeland, Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Marietta, Ga.; and Mountain Brook, Ala. The Mountain Brook location will open this summer. The Lakeland and Boca Raton sites will open later in 2019.
Publix said it will continue to look for additional GreenWise Market locations throughout its operating area.