James Island residents will have a new supermarket before Thanksgiving to shop for all their holiday fixings.

Florida-based Publix announced Monday its fourth new Charleston-area supermarket or specialty store this year will open in the new Riverland Market Shopping Center at 1411 Folly Road at 7 a.m. Nov. 20, eight days before Turkey Day.

The redeveloped location once served as a boat-storage site. New outparcel buildings are under construction as part of the reworked site as well.

The other Publix locations opening this year include the WestEdge development at Spring and Lockwood on the peninsula, the new Point Hope Commons Shopping Center in Cainhoy Plantation on Clements Ferry Road and the company's organic GreenWise Market store in Mount Pleasant.

Another store is in the works on Beech Hill Road across from the developing Summers Corner community south of Summerville.

The new James Island store will be the 15th location for Publix in the Charleston area.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Publix's upcoming debut follows the recent opening of a new Food Lion store in Goose Creek, where Bi-Lo supermarket operated until August.

Food Lion has about 15 stores in the Charleston region while Bi-Lo operates nine.