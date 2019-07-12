The third new Publix-related supermarket in the Charleston area this year is set to open.
The Florida-based grocery chain announced Friday the new store at 730 Hopewell Drive in Point Hope Commons Shopping Center off Clements Ferry Road will welcome customers at 7 a.m. July 31.
Other stores to open in the region this year include the supermarket in the ground floor of the 10 WestEdge apartment building on the Charleston peninsula and Publix's smaller specialty store called GreenWise Market in Indigo Square Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant.
The new store will bring Publix's store count to 14 conventional supermarkets in the Charleston area as well as the GreenWise Market.
Another Publix supermarket is under construction on Folly Road on James Island, while a new store is planned across from the Summers Corner development south of Summerville as well.
The new Cainhoy shopping center also will include Jersey Mike's Subs, Great Clips salon, Heartland Dental, alcoholic beverage shop Egan's Spirits, Sandy's Cleaners and Pink Polish Nail Salon.