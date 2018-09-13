Publix Super Markets said it will close all of its locations in the Charleston region stores at 5 p.m. on Friday, making it one of the last among the big providers of water, batteries and other storm provisions to seek refuge from Hurricane Florence.
The chain will reopen the stores when "it is safe to do so," according to a statement Thursday.
Other big retailers, including Walmart, Harris Teeter and Bi-Lo, closed their local stores earlier this week as Florence approached the Carolinas.
On Wednesday and Thursday, Publix closed its supermarkets in coastal areas north of Charleston, including Pawleys Island, Myrtle Beach and Wilmington, N.C.