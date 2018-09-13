apublix_5632.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Jonathan Formo (left) and son Jordan Formo pack groceries into their car after grabbing last-minute supplies at Publix, one of the only stores that was open in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Florence inched closer to the coastline Thursday. Publix closed its Grand Strand stores later in the day. Andrew Knapp/Staff

Publix Super Markets said it will close all of its locations in the Charleston region stores at 5 p.m. on Friday, making it one  of the last among the big providers of water, batteries and other storm provisions to seek refuge from Hurricane Florence.

The chain will reopen the stores when "it is safe to do so," according to a statement Thursday.

Other big retailers, including Walmart, Harris Teeter and Bi-Lo, closed their local stores earlier this week as Florence approached the Carolinas.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Publix closed its supermarkets in coastal areas north of Charleston, including Pawleys Island, Myrtle Beach and Wilmington, N.C.

 
 
 
 

Contact John McDermott at 843-937-5572 or follow him on Twitter at @byjohnmcdermott

Tags