What started as a simple pleasure cruise in the waters around Charleston could end in a $60,000 civil judgment against the French owner of a 40-foot yacht.

Federal prosecutors last week filed a complaint against Raoul Santiago, owner of the Furyo, alleging he tried to sell his French-flagged vessel without paying the proper duties first.

The case is pending in federal court in Charleston. Santiago — whose last known address was in Fort de France, a coastal town in Martinique — has not filed a response.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection had been trying for years to get him to pay a fine before finally invoking a law that lets the agency assess a civil penalty equal to the assessed value of the vessel. In this case, federal officials say the boat is worth $60,000.

The saga began in March 2014, when Santiago obtained a cruising license for the Furyo, according to the complaint. Such licenses exempt pleasure boats of certain countries from having to undergo formal entrance and clearance procedures while sailing in U.S. waters.

However, such a license prohibits the boat's owner from selling the vessel in the U.S. without first paying a duty.

Federal agents allege Santiago docked the Furyo at a Charleston marina in June 2014 and signed a contract with a local broker to sell it. In early 2015, Customs and Border Protection noticed the Furyo was still at the marina, displaying a "for sale" sign.

Since no duty had been paid, CBP officers decided to hit Santiago with the full penalty — the assessed value of his boat.

Bills for that amount were sent to Santiago's Martinique address throughout the summer of 2015, with no response. In May 2017, a final letter demanding payment was sent. Still nothing.

That ultimately led to this month's court filing.

"To date, (Santiago) has not paid any part of the penalties for which he is liable and he remains indebted to the United States," the complaint states.

Johanna Valenuela, the assistant U.S. attorney in charge of the case, declined to comment.

It's not clear exactly where Santiago is or how he can be reached. It's also not clear where the Furyo is — a spokesman for Charleston County Marina said the boat has never been there, while a Charleston City Marina spokesman did not return a call seeking comment.

No court dates have been scheduled.