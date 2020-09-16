Proposed $81M access road to Charleston airport could displace dozen-plus homes, businesses

Six years after a new road to Charleston International Airport was first proposed, the $81 million plan could potentially displace a dozen or so homes and businesses and is now accepting public comment.

Charleston County's Public Works Department will offer the proposed road alternatives online for review and public input through Oct. 16.

The proposal involves the construction of a new access road to the airport from Interstate 526, next to a power line beside the former Trailwood Mobile Home Park site now owned by Boeing Co., across Michaux Parkway and onto the airport via Porsche Boulevard.

The final configuration has not been determined, especially the intersection of Michaux Parkway and the new access road, but the projected cost of that part of the access road is $36 million.

The access road also will require a new interchange at I-526 and West Montague Avenue in conjunction with the state Department of Transportation's plan to widen the interstate.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The new interchange would cost an additional $45 million and displace 14 residences and five businesses along Firestone Boulevard, Lawyers Lane and Fargo Street as well as West Montague Avenue in North Charleston.

The new access road is meant to alleviate congestion near the airport by moving traffic off of International Boulevard in front of the Boeing aircraft assembly site.

Many people routinely use International Boulevard and Michaux Parkway as a shortcut between Dorchester Road and I-526, a route that won't exist under the proposed new access road.

The month-long public input gathering session offers people a chance to review the road plans online instead of the usual in-person meetings because of the coronavirus. Information offered includes the environmental process and alternatives.