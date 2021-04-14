Proposal would exclude utilities from property tax breaks awarded in SC roads legislation

A bill that would fix a property tax break mistakenly given to public utilities will be considered by the state Senate following passage by the House of Representatives earlier this month.

A senate committee on Tuesday unanimously recommended approval of the bill, sending it to the Senate floor. The bill would exclude public utilities from tax breaks that were part of the gas-tax legislation passed in 2017 to fix South Carolina's roads. The gas tax and several related fees are expected to raise about $600 million a year once it is fully implemented in 2023.

That legislation included a tax break for manufacturers that haven't already received a reduction in their tax bill through what's known as a fee-in-lieu agreement, in which a business pays a set fee that's typically lower than what it would pay through property taxes. The fee arrangement is designed as an incentive to lure manufacturers who might otherwise balk at the state's 10.5 percent property tax rate — one of the highest rates for manufacturers in the nation.

The gas-tax reduces the value of a manufacturer's property — including land, buildings and depreciated equipment — for taxing purposes, phasing in a nearly 14.3 percent starting in 2023.

The law, however, did not explicitly exclude property owned or leased by regulated public utilities, such as Dominion Energy and Duke Energy. Such utilities have been under heavy scrutiny by legislators since the $9 billion failure of a nuclear plant expansion in Fairfield County in 2017.

Moncks Corner-based Santee Cooper is not included because it is not regulated by the state's Public Service Commission.

Murrell Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, said during a meeting last month that legal concerns have been raised about whether the gas-tax law includes utilities, "so we're just clarifying the legislative intent without having to go through litigitation and have the Supreme Court determine it."

The bill that's working its way through the Legislature would be retroactive to tax years beginning in 2020 and would require public utilities that benefited from the original law to pass the savings along to customers through bill credits or reduced rates.

The property tax reduction for manufacturers drew criticism from the South Carolina Policy Council, a Columbia-based research group, which called the property tax break "ill-defined, complicated and narrowly targeted." The South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance supported the reduction, saying it helped to level the playing field for companies that weren’t able to take advantage of fee-in-lieu agreements.