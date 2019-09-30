Property records in Charleston County aren't being filed quickly enough, causing headaches and possible legal problems for businesses operating in the region's booming real estate industry.

People who deal with the Charleston County Register of Deeds office are concerned about the pace that property titles and other documents are being approved and recorded online.

The processing times on those public records are vital to banks and law firms handling real estate transactions. They enable the lenders and attorneys to ensure that a piece of property doesn't have any type of tax lien or legal debt tied to it.

Banks want to be certain they are the first lien on a property before they lend people money to buy a home or business.

Over the past month, several people who deal with the Register of Deeds on a regular basis said the office fell behind on recording deeds and other records. They spoke to The Post and Courier on condition the newspaper not use their names because they rely on the office to process their paperwork.

The backlog became serious enough that some attorneys were scolded by banks for not getting the records approved on time. As a result, law firms began to pay staffers to wait in the county office to ensure their clients' paperwork is filed properly.

The issue came to a head Sept. 23. Michael Miller, who was elected as the Register of Deeds last year, held a meeting with a handful of lawyers and title abstractors in his office to listen to their concerns.

Miller said Hurricane Dorian set his office back substantially. The evacuation closed his office for an entire week, and when his staff returned, they found more than 1,000 deeds and liens had arrived in the mail and were waiting to be recorded.

"I gave them my word that our office will continue to work hard and diligently," Miller said Monday, referring to the meeting last week.

"Things were outside of our control, obviously," he said.

The meeting attracted an overflow crowd, according to several people present. Some real estate attorneys who showed up were turned away because of a lack of space in Miller's office, where the meeting was held.

Normally, Miller said his office aims to process the property records within 5 to 10 days. But after the hurricane, some of the paperwork took up to 20 days to record.

This is the first year Miller, a former Charleston County School Board member, has run the county's property records. He was elected in November, beating Republican Tom Hartnett by a 53-47 margin. The position includes a $122,000 salary, according to the county's website.

After he took office this year, Miller said some of his most experienced staff left or retired. Those departures, he said, reduced the office's institutional knowledge.

In recent weeks, Miller said he pulled staff members from other departments to speed up the processing of property records. With budget constraints, he said there is only so much overtime that can be extend to his staff.

The wait time on the processing of property records now stands at 12 days.

"What we do is vitally important," Miller said. "Everything has to be done in a timely manner."