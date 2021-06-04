Promoters of Greenville green energy project facing criminal, civil charges

Three men have been indicted in federal court on charges they stole more than $2 million from investors in a purported green energy project that was supposed to be built in Greenville.

Documents unsealed this week in a Pittsburgh court show Jonathan Freeze and Robert Irey, both of Pennsylvania, and Ohio resident Kevin Carney are charged with criminal wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection to their Chagrin Falls, Ohio-based company Alternative Energy Holdings.

The Securities and Exchange Commission this week also filed a civil lawsuit against the three men, accusing them of multiple violations of federal securities laws.

Court documents show the men started soliciting money in 2016 from investors for a facility in Greenville that would convert biodegradable waste into energy. The facility was never built.

The trio said they needed the money for closing costs associated with the plant's financing and offered annualized returns of 120 percent on short-term loans, most of which were never repaid.

Some of the investors were customers of Freeze, who was a registered investment advisor for several firms at the time. He has since been barred from that work by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Freeze and Irey also targeted residents of the apartment complex where they lived, "most of whom were unsophisticated investors," according to the SEC complaint.

In an example included in the indictment, an unnamed married couple wired $100,000 to the three men after being offered a 50 percent return within 45 days.

In a separate civil lawsuit, Darren Burrow — a steel-fabrication plant manager from Guernsey County, Ohio — said he gave the men $100,000 from his retirement account on the promise of a $20,000 return within two months.

All told, 22 victims provided $2,017,228.44 toward the project, some of it via interstate wire transfers. Only $63,000 was repaid, however the payments "were made using loan proceeds from other victims in a Ponzi scheme-like manner," according to court records.

Instead of using the money for the green energy project, the three men spent the funds on personal expenses including restaurant meals, frequent casino visits, jewelry, expensive clothing, a wedding and Carney's restitution for an unrelated but similar criminal fraud conviction, according to court documents.

The men "relied on the money obtained through the sale of promissory notes as their primary source of income to pay for their personal expenses, as each ... had little money during the relevant time period," the SEC complaint states.

The operators of Alternative Energy Holdings told investors that the Greenville plant would be fully operational by the end of 2019 and that $130 million had already been secured for the project, according to a report by the Observer-Reporter newspaper in Washington, Pa.

According to the lawsuit filed by Burrow, the men falsely claimed the Greenville facility already had fuel contracts "worth millions of dollars with some of the world's largest energy companies, including BP."

The combined criminal charges have maximum sentences of 120 years in prison for each of the men. They are free on unsecured bonds of $50,000 apiece as they await trial. The SEC is seeking to recover all of the investors' money plus interest. No further court dates are scheduled.