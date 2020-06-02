Production coming to a stop for SC brake manufacturer

Japanese automotive supplier Akebono Brake Corp. will shutter its West Columbia plant by September as part of a company-wide consolidation that follows slumping sales to a key customer.
Akebono, in a June 1 letter to the state's Department of Employment and Workforce, said 351 people will lose their jobs due to the closure.
"After significant contemplation, Akebono has made the decision to close the West Columbia plant ... due to a decline in its U.S. business," Richard Cabadas, the plant's manager, said in the letter, adding "these employee layoffs will be permanent."
The West Columbia site makes disc brake calipers for passenger vehicles.
A second plant in Clarkesville, Tenn., also will close this summer. Its roughly 320 workers make disc brake calipers, disc rotors and drum brakes. Akebono also plans to close a third of its four U.S. sites and is looking to sell some overseas plants.
Akebono first announced the closure plans last year, saying they are part of a company-wide restructuring to eventually bring all North American manufacturing under one roof.
The decision comes after General Motors started pulling back on purchases of Akebono products as part of the struggling automaker's own restructuring which included scaling back production of its slower-selling sedans and small cars.
GM accounted for 28 percent of Akebono's global sales in fiscal 2015 — a figure that had been trimmed by one-fourth by last year, according to a report by Automotive News.
Akebono has also suffered from management and equipment maintenance issues, Automotive News reported, and last year received a $517 million bailout from creditors and an investment fund to keep the company running. In its most recent fiscal year, which ended March 31, Akebono reported a 20.7 percent decline in global sales and a 9 percent drop in profit.
The company's decline is a sharp contrast to a few years ago, when Akebono in late 2015 announced a $40.5 million expansion of its West Columbia plant to accommodate increased sales.