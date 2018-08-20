Kitchen slicers
About 19,000 mandoline slicers from The Sharper Image and Frigidaire. The Sharper Image slicers have a model number of 12SP1006, with a light green attachment. The Frigidaire slicers have a model number of 12EP203 and a blue attachment. They were sold at Beall's Outlet, Christmas Tree Shops, dd's Discounts, HomeGoods, HomeSense, Kohl's, Macy's Backstage, Marshall's, National Stores/Fallas, Ross, Target and TJ Maxx stores nationwide and online from May 2017-April 2018.
The small blades in the julienne slicer attachment can separate from the plastic assembly, posing a laceration hazard. There have been at least four reports of the blades separating during food preparation. No injuries have been reported.
Details: call 800-304-4035 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays; email recall@pkpny.com; or go to www.pkp-recall.com.
Ski bindings
About 6,900 LOOK Pivot brand ski bindings from the 2017-2018 model year. They were sold in black, white and yellow. LOOK is written on the front of the binding and Pivot is written on the side of the heel piece. Only date codes of H7, I7 or J7, without the letter 'V" stamped on the black plastic piece behind the turntable heel unit are included in the recall. Date codes can be found on the bottom of the heel piece and can be viewed by rotating the turntable heel unit 90 degrees.
They were sold at specialty ski stores nationwide and online at Backcountry.com and Evo.com from September 2017-November 2017.
The heel piece can come loose, posing a fall hazard to the skier. No incidents have been reported.
Details: call 888-243-6722 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays; email plefler@rossignol.com; go to https://m.rossignol.com/US.
Water bottles
About 2,000 Base Brands children's Reduce Hydro Pro Furry Friends water bottles. The stainless steel insulated, 14-ounce bottles were sold in a pack of two: a pink bottle with a character of a bear face and a gray bottle with the character of a lamb head. They have a removable lid gasket and a rubber carry strap. "Reduce," ''www.reduceeveryday.com," and 14oz/0.41L are printed on the underside of the bottle.
They were sold at Costco Wholesale stores and at www.amazon.com from January 2018-February 2018.
The pink paint on the outside of the bear water bottle contains levels of lead that exceed the federal standard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
No incidents have been reported.
Details: call 833-600-2887 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays; email info@basebrands.com; or go to www.reduceeveryday.com.