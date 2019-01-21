Details about product recalls can be found in most cases at cpsc.gov. For automobile-related recalls, go to nhtsa.gov.
Toyota cars
Toyota is recalling 1.3 million U.S. vehicles to replace potentially deadly Takata front passenger air bag inflators.
The recall includes the 2010-2016 4Runner; the 2010-2013 Corolla and Matrix; and the 2011-2014 Sienna.
Also covered are Lexus models, including the 2010-2012 ES 350; the 2010-2017 GX 460; the 2010-2015 IS 250C and 350C, the 2010-2013 IS 250 and 350; and the 20102014 IS-F.
The 2010-2015 Scion XB also is included.
Toyota and Lexus dealers will either replace the inflator or the entire air bag assembly with equipment made by other manufacturers. Owners will be notified in late January.
Takata uses the chemical ammonium nitrate to create an explosion to inflate air bags. But it can deteriorate over time due to heat and humidity and explode with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister designed to contain the explosion. The most dangerous inflators are in areas of the South along the Gulf of Mexico that have high humidity.
Takata recalls are being phased in by carmakers through 2020.
Details: go to https://www.toyota.com/recall or https://www.airbagrecall.com.
Ford vehicles
Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 782,000 U.S. vehicles to replace Takata passenger air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel.
Included are the 2010 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX; the 2010-2011 Ford Ranger; the 2010-2012 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ; the 2010-2011 Mercury Milan; and the 2010-2014 Ford Mustang.
Some of the recalls may be limited to specific geographic areas of the U.S.
At least 23 people have been killed worldwide by the inflators.
Sausages
An Alabama company has recalled tons of hot sausages because they may be contaminated with bits of metal.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's recall notice says it has not had any reports of injury from the R.L. Zeigler Co. sausages, which were shipped nationwide from Selma, Ala.
The notice says the recall affects about 5.8 tons of chicken and pork sausage labeled as "red hots," with some also labeled "extra hot." They all are 24-ounce packages holding about nine links of sausage with a use-by date of Jan. 24.
The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service says Zeigler received complaints on Dec. 13 and 27, investigated them, and notified the agency on Dec. 29.
Kia cars
Kia plans to recall more than 68,000 vehicles to fix a fuel pipe problem that can cause engine fires. The problem stemmed from previous recall repairs tied to engine failures.
Kia also says it will do a "product improvement campaign" to install sensors in 1.7 million vehicles that will alert drivers of possible engine failures and send the cars into a slow-speed "limp" mode if problems are detected.
Chicken nuggets
Perdue is recalling more than 68,000 pounds of chicken nuggets because they may be contaminated with wood.
The gluten-free Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets were produced on Oct. 25 and were sold at stores nationwide. They have a UPC bar code of 72745-80656 and the establishment number of P-33944 in the U.S. Agriculture Department inspection mark.
The USDA says Perdue received three complaints that wood was found in the nuggets.
The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions. However, the product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Perdue says it is recalling the product out of an abundance of caution.
IKEA tables
About 8,200 IKEA GLIVARP extendable dining tables in white
They have four steel legs and a glass table top with an extension that can be pulled out to the side. They were sold exclusively at IKEA stores nationwide and online at www.ikea-usa.com from February 2017-October 2018.
The glass extension leaf can detach and fall unexpectedly, posing a laceration hazard. There have been at least three reports of extensions detaching and falling unexpectedly.
IKEA is offering a full refund or free replacement.
Details: call 888-966-4532 or go to www.ikea-usa.com.
Bike forks
About 5,400 Öhlins-branded RXF36 and RXF34 front air-suspension bicycle forks.
They were installed on bicycles sold at specialty stores nationwide from January 2016-September 2018, and they were sold as aftermarket accessories at bike retailers and online at www.backcountry.com.
The air cartridge can abruptly spring out of the stanchion tube, posing fall and injury risks to the rider. There have been at least four incidents in the U.S., including a report of a bruised shoulder and a broken rib.
Öhlins is offering a free repair.
Details: call 877-922-3877 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays or go to www.ohlins.com.