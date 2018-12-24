Details about product recalls can be found in most cases at cpsc.gov. For automobile-related recalls, go to nhtsa.gov.
Ford pickups
Ford is recalling more than 874,000 F-Series pickup trucks with engine block heaters in the U.S. and Canada because they can catch fire.
The recall covers certain F-150s from the 2015-2019 model years, as well as the 2017-2019 F-250, 350, 450 and 550 vehicles.
The company says in documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that water and contaminants can get into the heater cable and cause corrosion. That can cause electrical shorts and possible fires. Engine block heaters warm the engines so they can start and warm up faster in extreme cold temperatures.
The company says the risk of fire happens only when the block heater cable is plugged into an electrical outlet.
Ford has received three reports of fires in Canada, but none in the U.S. Minor property damage was reported in one incident, but there haven't been any reports of injuries, Ford said in a statement.
Dealers will inspect and seal the cable or replace the heaters if needed. The recall is expected to start in the U.S. on Jan. 7.
F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicle in the U.S.
Toyota vehicles
Toyota is recalling nearly 143,000 SUVs and pickups worldwide to fix air bag and brake problems.
The first recall covers about 96,000 Toyota Land Cruisers and Lexus LX570 SUVs from 2008-2019. Toyota says a seat belt tension sensor can malfunction and deactivate the passenger's front, knee and side air bags. That would increase the injury risk in a crash. The company is developing a fix and will notify owners by mid-February.
The other recall affects about 47,000 Tacoma pickups from 2018-2019. A brake master cylinder seal can become damaged and leak brake fluid, reducing front brake performance and increasing stopping distances. Dealers will replace the master cylinder. Owners will be notified in late January.
Toyota wouldn't say if either problem has caused any crashes or injuries.
Dog food
Elm Pet Foods is the latest maker of dog food to issue a recall over elevated levels of vitamin D, which can cause kidney failure at high enough levels.
Similar recalls have been issued by ANF Inc., Sunshine Mills Inc., Natural Life Pet Products, and Nutrisca over the last month.
Elm and others urge consumers to either dispose of or return several types of chicken and chickpea recipe dog food. They also urge dog owners to contact their veterinarian if the food was eaten.
Symptoms of vitamin D toxicity include vomiting, weight loss, increased urination and excessive thirst.
Details: go to https://bit.ly/2EKHGXZ.
Hair dryers
About 235,000 Allure and Allure Pro 2200W ionic ceramic hair dryers sold in black or white with a concentrator nozzle from Xtava.
The dryer and power cord can overheat and catch on fire, posing fire, burn and electrical shock hazards. Allure has received at least 193 reports of devices overheating, melting, exploding or catching fire, including 18 reports of burns and two reports of a minor electrical shock. Xtava will provide a free replacement.
The dryers were sold online at Amazon.com, eBay.com, Walmart.com, Xtava.com, Groupon.com and other websites from October 2014-August 2018.
Details: call 877-643-8440 or go to www.xtava.com.
Pool steps
About 100,000 Confer Plastics in-pool step systems in three models, with curved steps for in-ground and above-ground pools.
Children’s limbs can become entrapped in the side openings, posing a drowning hazard.
They were sold at Champion Pool Distributors, Cinderella, EMSCO Distributors, Leisure Living, Leslie's, Superior Pool Products, Water Warehouse stores and other stores nationwide and online at www.conferplastics.com from January 2013-July 2018.
Confer Plastics has received two reports of children’s arms becoming entrapped in the side panel openings of the step systems, including reports of minor abrasions. No drownings have been reported. The company will provide a free repair kit that includes additional panels to prevent entrapment and installation instructions.
Details: call 800-635-3213 or go to www.conferplastics.com.