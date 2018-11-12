Details about product recalls can be found in most cases at cpsc.gov. For automobile-related recalls, go to nhtsa.gov.
Cake mix
Duncan Hines is recalling 2.4 million boxes of cake mix because of a link to salmonella.
The recall affects Classic White, Classic Butter Golden, Signature Confetti and Classic Yellow varieties of cake mix, according to Conagra Brands, Duncan Hines' parent company. The affected boxes have expiration dates between March 7-13, 2019.
Most of the boxes were distributed in the U.S.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it informed Conagra after it tested a sample of cake mix and found that it contained salmonella. It was the same strain that sickened people in five cases reported to the Centers for Disease Control.
The FDA says consumers should not eat or bake with the mix.
GM vehicles
The U.S. government is investigating whether General Motors should expand a 2016 windshield wiper recall to include 1.7 million more SUVs.
The government wants to know if a recall of 368,000 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain compact SUVs from the 2013 year should include more vehicles from 2010-2016.
GM recalled the SUVs in August of 2016 because the wipers could fail. Water and debris could get into the wiper assembly ball joints, leading to wear and eventual joint failure.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 249 wiper failure complaints from owners whose vehicles weren't included in the recall. No crashes or injuries were reported.
Video monitors
About 22,000 Lorex video monitors models LW2751, LW2752 and LW2962H.
The batteries can overheat, swell and expand and cause the battery cover to open or come off and expose hot batteries, posing a burn hazard to consumers.
The firm has received more than 300 reports of the monitor battery overheating and/or expanding. No injuries have been reported. Lorex is providing full refunds for the monitors, which were sold at Best Buy stores nationwide and online at www.lorextechnology.com and other websites from April 2014-March 2017.
Details: call 844-265-7388 or go to www.lorextechnology.com.
Workbenches
About 20,000 Stanley workbench LED light and power stations made by Baccus LLC.
They are wired incorrectly, which can result in reverse polarity, posing shock and electrocution hazards.
The firm has received at least three reports of the units being wired incorrectly. No injuries have been reported.
Refunds and replacements are being offered for the workbenches, which were sold at Sam’s Club stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from March 2017-August 2017.
Details: call: 877-571-2391, email customerservice@baccusllc.com, or go to www.baccusglobal.com.
ATVs
About 13,300 2018 BRP Can-Am Outlander and Renegade all-terrain vehicles.
Fuel can spray from the fuel tank when opening the gas cap, posing a fuel leak and fire hazard.
The firm has received at least six reports of fuel spraying. No injuries or fires have been reported. Buyers are being contacted about free repairs.
The ATVs were sold at Can-Am dealers nationwide from June 2017-June 2018.
Details: call 888-272-9222 or go to www.can-am.brp.com.