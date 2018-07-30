Details about product recalls can be found in most cases at cpsc.gov. For automobile-related recalls, go to nhtsa.gov.
Cardigans
About 107,200 Carter's 3-piece penguin cardigan sets for children. They consist of a white embroidered penguin bodysuit, a gray cardigan with a hood and matching pair of pants. They were sold in sizes newborn to 24 months. Style number 127G596 is printed on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the cardigan, and the UPC number is printed on the back of the same care tag. The UPC numbers are 190795798203, 190795798166, 190795798173, 190795798180, 190795798135, 190795798142, 190795798159. The style number and UPC number are also printed on the price tag.
They were sold at Carter's, Bon-Ton, Burlington Stores, Kohl's, Macy's, Ross Stores, Toys "R'' Us, and other stores nationwide and online at www.carters.com from July 2017 through March 2018 for about $40.
The toggle button can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children. There have been at least three reports of children putting detached buttons in their mouths. No injuries have been reported.
Details: call 800-692-4674 from 9:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays or go to www.carters.com.
Bath toys
About 72,000 Munchkin's Waterpede bath toys. The one-piece, multicolored, centipede-shaped toys allow water to be scooped from the top and flow through the chambers of the bottom. They are 100 percent plastic and for children six months and older. They were sold at Babies R Us, Target, and other stores nationwide and at munchkin.com from September 2015-January 2018.
The toy can break apart exposing small parts, posing a choking hazard to young children. There has been at least one report of the toy breaking apart and exposing small beads. No injuries have been reported.
Details: call 877-242-3134 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays or go to www.munchkin.com.
Go-karts
About 26,300 Nerf Battle Racers, a four-wheel pedal-powered go-kart for children ages 4-10. The "Nerf" logo can be found on each side and is etched into the black seat. The wheels are black and orange. The model number T91869 and the date of manufacture is printed on a white sticker on the underside of the seat. Only go-karts with a date of manufacture between 01/2016 and 03/2017 are being recalled. They were sold at Orsheln Farm, Shopko, Target, Toys R Us and Walmart stores nationwide and at Amazon.com and Fingerhut.com between January 2016-March 2017.
The steering wheel can detach, break or crack while in use, posing a laceration and/or collision hazard to young children. There have been more than 630 reports in the U.S. of the steering wheel detaching, breaking or cracking with one resulting in a laceration to a child's face requiring stitches and one resulting in a minor scrape to a child's chest.
Details: call 877-428-2545 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays or go to www.hauck-toys.com.
Scarves
About 1,900 Wrapables women's scarves. They are about 65 inches long by 21 inches wide and have a small side seam label with "100% silk" printed on it. The scarves were sold in 13 colors. They were sold at Amazon.com (as "Wrapables Lightweight 100% Silk Butterfly Print Long Scarf”), Walmart.com and Wrapables.com from March 2014-March 2018.
The scarves fail to meet the federal flammability standard for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers. No incidents have been reported.
Details: call 888-651-1638 from 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. weekdays; email service@wrapables.com with "Product Recall" as the subject line; or go to www.wrapables.com.
Bike parts
About 1,800 Specialized Fuse Comp and Fatboy SE bicycles with Stout cranks. The bikes come in Gloss Hyper/Black Clean and Satin Gloss Black/Rocket Red for Fuse Comp and Gloss Warm Charcoal/Black/Gallardo Orange and Satin Oak Green/Black/Rocket Red for Fatboy SE. Only cranks with "STOUT" written on either crankarm and equipped with a direct-mount chainring manufactured in 2017 are affected. Cranks are manufactured in 2017 if the serial code imprinted on the inside of either crankarm starts with "17."
The driveside crankarm can disengage and cause the rider to lose control, posing fall and injury hazards. No incidents have been reported.
Details: call 877-808-8154 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. weekdays; email ridercare@specialized.com; or go to www.specialized.com.
Ski bindings
About 6,900 LOOK Pivot brand ski bindings from the 2017-2018 model year. They were sold in black, white and yellow. LOOK is written on the front of the binding and Pivot is written on the side of the heel piece. Only date codes of H7, I7 or J7 without the letter 'V" stamped on the black plastic piece behind the turntable heel unit are included in the recall. Date codes can be found on the bottom of the heel piece and can be viewed by rotating the turntable heel unit 90 degrees.
They were sold at specialty ski stores nationwide and online at Backcountry.com and Evo.com from September 2017-November 2017.
The heel piece can come loose, posing a fall hazard to the skier. No incidents have been reported.
Details: call 888-243-6722 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays; email plefler@rossignol.com; go to https://m.rossignol.com/US.
Light sets
About 3,000 Jo-Ann's battery-operated Maker's Holiday 10-count LED string light sets. They consist of 10 glass jars with white plastic snow and red plastic beads inside and a cork at the top that holds the LED bulb. The light strings measure about 73.5 inches long and have a tag attached with instructions as to how to replace the batteries. "Maker's Holiday" is printed on the front of the product packaging and SKU/UPC 1554-7201/603559321277 on the bottom left of the back side of the packaging.
They were sold at Jo-Ann stores from October 2017-February 2018.
The jars can break during normal use, posing a laceration hazard. There have been at least two reports of jars breaking, resulting in cuts that required stitches.
Details: call 888-739-4120 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; email to customer.service@joann.com; or go to www.joann.com.
Water bottles
About 2,000 Base Brands children's Reduce Hydro Pro Furry Friends water bottles. The stainless steel insulated, 14-ounce bottles were sold in a pack of two: a pink bottle with a character of a bear face and a gray bottle with the character of a lamb head. They have a removable lid gasket and a rubber carry strap. "Reduce," ''www.reduceeveryday.com," and 14oz/0.41L are printed on the blue or pink underside of the bottle.
They were sold at Costco Wholesale stores and at www.amazon.com from January 2018-February 2018.
The pink paint on the outside of the bear water bottle contains levels of lead that exceed the federal standard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
No incidents have been reported.
Details: call 833-600-2887 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays; email info@basebrands.com; or go to www.reduceeveryday.com.