Prison term handed down in Port of Charleston vehicle export scheme

A man who admitted to a scheme to illegally export cars from the Port of Charleston was handed a 10-month prison sentence this week while his co-conspirator awaits sentencing.
Tolulope Rahman Salam will report to prison in January to serve the sentence for one felony charge of smuggling goods from the United States. Federal prosecutors dropped six other felony charges as part of a plea deal.
Salam also was fined $5,500 and will be on three years of supervised release when his prison term is finished, according to sentencing by Judge Bruce Hendricks in Charleston.
Another man, Ibrahim Shehu, is scheduled for sentencing on a similar charge next month.
Court records show the men operated a car exporting business in Atlanta that had been illegally sending luxury cars from Charleston to Nigeria, which imposes high tariffs on imported vehicles.
The men were caught in an undercover sting in which they paid bribes to a federal agent who posed as a corrupt U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer.
Shehu and Salam told the agent that they wanted to submit false export documents to reduce the Nigerian tariffs, which amounted to about $20,000 per car, according to testimony in a court hearing. The bogus documents included titles that made it appear the exported cars were old and damaged when, in fact, they included a pair of Mercedes sedans, a BMW X5 SUV and a Bentley.
Some of the cars the men attempted to export were stolen from Atlanta-area vehicle rental companies, court records show.
Prosecutors say the men offered the undercover agent bribes totaling $1,500 per car to ensure the shipping containers weren’t inspected and the export documents were approved.
While he was on bond awaiting trial, Salam was arrested in Connecticut for allegedly participating in a Nigerian romance scam in which he cashed $21,000 worth of forged checks. Salam was charged in September with felony larceny and is scheduled to arraigned this fall.
The export case is part of an ongoing effort to crack down on shipping-related crimes at seaports in Charleston and elsewhere, federal officials said.