Prime Day begins Monday and has become — like Black Friday and Cyber Monday — an orgy of consumer spending driven by promises of great bargains, which can lead to unfortunate impulse purchases.

Prime Day is actually two days. It's the big annual e-commerce extravaganza by Amazon.com for customers with Prime memberships, a $12.99 monthly plan that comes with free shipping and other perks. Shoppers without a membership can sign up for a 30-day free trial in order to take advantage of Prime Day.

Amazon uses the promotion to encourage people to buy Prime memberships, to sell discounted Amazon products, and to build cross-brand loyalty — pairing Amazon deals with Whole Foods, for example. But Prime Day has become a thing all it's own, extending beyond its creator as major retailers such as Target and Walmart pile in.

So Monday, Tuesday, and beyond, expect to see some deep discounting at multiple retailers, in stores and online. Walmart began its sales on July 8, focusing on Google electronics that compete directly with Amazon products. Target's "Deal Days" are Monday and Tuesday, focusing on home, lawn and kitchen goods.

Ebay has promised three weeks of deals. Belk is running a "Black Friday in July" sale through Tuesday.

Whew, let's take a breath.

We all like saving money, but it's only saving if the goods are something you actually need. Going online in search of deals can lead to unplanned purchases, prompted by promises of big savings and the threat that quantities are limited.

Scoring a great deal on a flat-screen television that you neither needed nor planned to buy is not saving money, it's spending money.

So, as with other shopping-madness "holidays," be strategic and deliberate in order to save money. Decide what, if anything, you're shopping for. And, equally important, set and stick to a budget.

If you need a new set of towels or a vacuum cleaner, this might be a good time to buy. And if you have some disposable income you've been waiting to spend on the sort of home electronics that are "wants" rather than "needs" — well, that's practically the description of Prime Day.

Video-camera doorbells, robot vacuum cleaners and noise-cancelling headphones were among the top sellers last year, Business Insider reported.

Of course, there are also advertised sales on underwear and garbage bags.

Are the prices better than those offered at local stores that employ local residents? That's a question worth exploring while shopping for bargains.

As with Black Friday sales, the big merchants will seek to drive a sense of urgency and scarcity. Fear of missing out can prompt purchases that may later be regretted, when the bills arrive.

A few tips for those who plan to shop:

Amazon offers some perks related to Prime Day, such as credits for using Amazon's app. But the best one I've seen is this: Spend $10 at Amazon-owned Whole Foods by July 16 and get $10 on Amazon for Prime Day. Assuming you spend that $10 on Prime Day, that means getting $10 of stuff from Whole Foods at no cost to you.

Target shoppers who have the store's REDcard credit card get 5% off purchases, all the time. Those that don't have the credit card but want similar savings can buy Target eGiftcards on Tuesday for 5% off, which is like exchanging $95 for $100.