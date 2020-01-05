Admission prices at most of South Carolina's state parks went up for the new year, a change that officials say will fund upkeep and improvements across the system.

The increases for adult admissions ranged from $1 to $3, but entrance to a dozen of the state's 47 parks is still free.

Charleston County's state park, Charles Towne Landing State Historic Site, is still the Palmetto State's most expensive park. Admission rose 20 percent to $12 from $10 per adult. Senior and youth prices are now $7.50 and $7, respectively.

The highest increase was a bump to $8 from $5 for adults at several of the state's coastal parks: Hunting Island in Beaufort County, Edisto Beach in Colleton County and Huntington Beach and Myrtle Beach in the Grand Strand. Admission to Devil's Fork State Park, which is at the edge of Lake Jocassee in the Upstate, also is $8.

Other parks that had been $5 increased entry up to $6. Those differences reflect how demand varies across the parks, said parks director Paul McCormack.

The historic home tours at Hampton, Rose Hill and Redcliffe plantations are now $10, up from $7.50.

This is the first time that prices have been reevaluated across the park system since 2003, McCormack said. Admission costs have been adjusted individually throughout the years at some sites.

The price of park passports also increased for the first time since 2010. The passes, which are valid for one year, cost $99 and allow unlimited entry for one vehicle to all state parks.

The pass also comes with free admission for four to the Hunting Island Lighthouse, the historic home tours and Atalaya Castle at Huntington Beach.

All of the admission hikes will go to support infrastructure, campground, trail and other improvements across the park system. For example, some of the parks' sewer systems have recently been replaced. Projects like that "aren't glamorous," McCormack said, but they're key to keeping operations going.

Upgrades at state parks helped push the system into self-sufficiency, statewide tourism director Duane Parrish noted in a recent industry update.

During the Park Service's 2018-2019 fiscal year, it brought in a record $34 million between admissions, retail sales, cabin rentals, camping and other revenue sources. Admissions accounted for about a quarter of the total revenue.

A South Carolina city that has been growing its tourism sector is seeking a new director.

The Spartanburg Convention and Visitors Bureau is recruiting for a new director after the retirement of Chris Jennings.

The Upstate city has recently been considering what it's tourism future will look like without the annual influx of visitors from the Carolina Panthers training camp, which has been held at Wofford College for 25 years.

The Charlotte-based NFL team's contract with the college ended this year, and the camp is expected to relocate. The team was granted $115 million in tax breaks to build a new training facility in York County.

But, in the quarter century since the Panthers camp launched, Spartanburg changed to support what Jennings described as a "sustainable, tourism-driving community."

Over the past five years, Spartanburg’s tourism industry has grown by about 9.4 percent a year, and the number of rooms in the county recently increased by about 23 percent over a two-year period.

Sports tournaments, a rejuvenated downtown and the city's proximity to other destinations, such as Greenville, have helped fuel the growth.