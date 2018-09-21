Gasoline, water and lodging — three items quickly sought when a hurricane approaches — received the most complaints of price gouging in South Carolina during Hurricane Florence.
Through Friday, the attorney general's office reported 118 allegations of overpricing by businesses across the state.
Of the complaints since Sept. 8, when Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency and the state's price-gouging law went into effect, 35 alleged inflated hotel costs, 33 involved increased gas prices and 29 concerned overpriced water, according to attorney general's office spokesman Robert Kittle. Twenty-one "other" complaints came as well, including one for milk.
Kittle said "other" could include numerous items such as generators and plywood, though he had not noted any specific complaints for those items.
Kittle did not know if any one area of the state was reporting more instances of price gouging than another since reports are not broken down by geographic region.
"Some reports don't give a specific location," Kittle said.
That makes if difficult to determine where a violation occurred, he added.
Kittle suspects many complaints will come from the hard-hit Pee Dee area, but it's too early to tell.
"We did get some complaints for lodging from the Upstate," he said.
They may end up being unfounded, Kittle said, since demand for lodging was already high in the Upstate. Clemson University had a home football game and the World Equestrian Games were held across the border in Tryon, N.C., during the evacuation of the coast. Many of the equestrian participants stayed in the Upstate.
When complaints are filed, the attorney general's office turns them over to local law enforcement officials to investigate.
"In the Pee Dee they are pretty busy right now," Kittle said, referring to the ongoing flooding as rivers and streams overflow their banks on the way to the ocean. "Once things calm down, they will investigate and they will send a report on their findings to us and we will make a decision based on the law."
Just over 400 allegations of price gouging were filed during Hurricane Matthew two years ago, but very few resulted in prosecution, Kittle said.
"A lot of them end up being unfounded," he said. "Our law is pretty vague, and it makes it pretty difficult to make the charges stick."
The attorney general's office asks those who suspect price gouging to document the alleged offense with photographs and specific location and note prices of similar products, such as nearby gas.
When all the information is not provided in the complaint, such as someone reporting a gas station in a town charging excessive prices without saying where the gas station is located, Kittle says the incomplete report makes it difficult for law enforcement to investigate the complaint.
Someone found guilty of violating the law — a misdemeanor — is subject to a fine up to $1,000 and/or 30 days in jail.
The attorney general's office pointed out that normal fluctuations in price are not considered price gouging.
While several gas stations were closed in North Carolina and South Carolina during the storm, either from lack of fuel or evacuated workers, the price of fuel did not escalate because the flow of gasoline was not disrupted, according to petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan of gas price service GasBuddy.
Preparation for Hurricane Florence drove up gas prices by 5 cents a gallon in South Carolina, 3 cents in North Carolina and 1 cent in Virginia, according to motor club AAA. All three states on Friday remained among the top 10 with lowest gas prices in the nation, according to GasBuddy.
Though Sept. 18, North Carolina officials had reported 650 complaints of price gouging. The hurricane made landfall in southeastern North Carolina near Wilmington, dumping more than 30 inches of rain on some parts of the state.