Previously undervalued, SC's manufacturing sector a $200B economic power

The impact of the Palmetto State's manufacturing industry has been underreported for years as job misclassifications and uncounted workers previously misjudged a sector that now accounts for about $200 billion a year in economic activity, a new study from the University of South Carolina shows.

Statewide, manufacturers employ as many as 294,642 people — far greater than previous estimates of about 258,400 jobs.

One of the reasons employment has been undercounted is that staffing firms hire many of the people who work at places like BMW in the Upstate and Robert Bosch LLC in Dorchester County. Those workers aren't included in the manufacturing classification of federal jobs reports because they aren't employed directly by a manufacturer.

"We've seen manufacturers in recent years rely more on staffing firms to help them identify and recruit qualified workers," said Joey Von Nessen, a USC research economist and the study's author. "This is an advantage because it allows manufacturers to more easily adjust the size of their workforce as needed to accommodate the regular changes in market demand. But because the staffing firms are placing the workers, the workers on paper are not employed in the manufacturing industry."

Von Nessen said there also are industries that employ manufacturing workers even though those industries don't fall in the manufacturing category, such as the construction sector.

"Typically, we see manufacturing defined as a set of of industries," Von Nessen said. "But in this study, we wanted to look at it from the perspective of a set of occupations."

Those occupations, on average, come with much higher wages and benefits than typical South Carolina jobs, the study shows — $60,850 a year for manufacturing occupations compared with $45,694 for the statewide average.

The higher wages mean manufacturing workers contribute more to the state's tax base, with occupations in the sector accounting for 38 percent of South Carolina's general revenue fund.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Other key findings include:

About 16 percent of the state's annual gross domestic product is associated with manufacturing.

The automotive, aerospace and tire sectors as well as their supply chains grew at a rate three times faster than the statewide average over the past decade.

For every 10 jobs supported directly by manufacturing, another 14 jobs in supporting industries are created. The ripple effect is even higher for jobs created in the automotive and tire manufacturing industries.

While the state's manufacturing jobs have to date been touted as a way for people without a college degree to obtain a well-paying career, Von Nessen said that is changing as more advanced manufacturing techniques will require more skills and education. Among the 127 manufacturing occupations examined, those likely to be in highest demand over the next decade are also the ones most likely to require some form of post-secondary education.

"Careers in manufacturing offer obtainable paths for individuals to achieve the American Dream, but we must ensure our future workforce is prepared and equipped to meet the demands required by this evolving industry," Sidney Locke, vice president of human resources and communications for Sage Automotive Interiors, said in a statement.

Locke, who also is chairman of SC Future Makers, called the study "a call to action for manufacturers to become more proactive in the education and workforce development community across South Carolina."

The study was commissioned by SC Future Makers, a nonprofit workforce development group, and the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance, an advocacy and lobbying group for the industry.

"The economic impact study reinforces the uniquely large footprint the manufacturing industry has in our state, and it highlights the importance of ensuring the industry remains strong, which is key for future prosperity," said Sara Hazzard, the alliance's president and CEO.