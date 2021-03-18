Prepare the popcorn: Movie theater giant AMC opening more film venues

NEW YORK — After a lengthy intermission, it's showtime again for AMC Theatres.
The company said it plans to have 98 percent of its U.S. movie theaters reopened by March 19, with more expected to follow by March 26.
Leawood, Kan.-based AMC already had opened more than 500 of its theaters around the country, and all but two of its 54 California locations are expected to welcome back moviegoers by early next week, once the local approvals are in place.
In South Carolina, at least four of AMC's five theaters — in Columbia, Hartsville and Myrtle Beach — are operating on an abbreviated Friday-to-Sunday schedule, according to its website.
Movie theaters all over shuttered their doors a year ago as the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe. While some have opened over the past few months with limited capacity and other safety measures, the announcement by AMC — the industry's largest chain — to open nearly all of its U.S. locations by month's end means more people will have more locations to choose from if they want to watch a film on the big screen.
The move was welcomed not only by movie buffs. For investors, the hope is that the company has put the worst of the pandemic behind it. It was only in June that AMC cautioned it might not survive the global health crisis, as its theaters went dark and studios started bypassing big screen operators by releasing more films directly on TV streaming services.
But AMC stayed the course, slowly reopening in states over the past several months when it was allowed to and pivoting its business. One of its outside-the-box moves included renting its theaters for private movie screenings to a limited number of viewers.
AMC rival Regal Cinemas, which has 16 theaters in South Carolina, reopened many of its movie venues for about two months last year before shutting them down again in October. They remain closed as of this week.
Eric Wold, an analyst with B. Riley Securities, said in a recent client note that he continues "to see an attractive setup for an attendance and box office rebound into 2022 on an impressive, blockbuster-fueled film slate."
Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. rose more than 3 percent to close at $14 on Thursday. Year-to-date the stock is up more than 500 percent.
As more theaters reopen, it should mean more jobs. AMC spokesman Ryan Noonan said the company is welcoming back idled employees and bringing in new workers. All will be trained on its cleaning and safety protocols, which include social distancing and automatic seat blocking in each theater, mandatory mask wearing, hand sanitizing stations, upgraded air filtration, contactless ticketing and mobile ordering for food and drinks.
AMC's reopenings are part of the entertainment industry's gradual road to recovery as states begin loosening restrictions and more people get vaccinated. Earlier this month, movie theaters were operating again in New York City, a top market both for blockbusters and smaller films seeking word-of-mouth buzz. And last week California announced that Disneyland can open next month and new public health rules would allow live concerts at stadiums and sports arenas to reopen with limited attendance April 1.
The industry's nascent recovery was reflected in key economic data: The Bureau of Labor Statistics said in its latest report that most of February's job gains were in the leisure and hospitality industries, which added 355,000 jobs for the month.