The week of much gift-giving has arrived, with Hanukkah starting Sunday night and Christmas Day arriving Wednesday. The days of much gift-returning are sure to follow.

Here are some tips to help make sure returning a gift — or even breaking one — comes with little or no financial pain.

First and foremost, save those receipts!

Shoppers are expected to return more than $41 billion of purchases made online in November and December, CNBC reported. In-store purchases could add tens of billions more in returns.

For those who end up returning unwanted items without receipts, that can mean losing money — getting a refund or store credit based on post-Christmas sale prices that are likely less than was paid for the item.

At least with online sales, the buyer often has an emailed proof of purchase.

On the other hand, returning an online purchase means having to pack it up and possibly pay for shipping. Some online sellers allow in-store returns, so always check.

Gift receipts, which don't show the price paid but allow stores to look up purchases for returned merchandise, are a thoughtful thing to include with any present.

Some other tips:

Bonus cards: Did you buy a gift card that came with a bonus card? Some restaurant chains and retailers offer those as incentives, but gift cards and bonus cards are very different.

Gift cards don't expire. Cash-value cards that are labeled as "bonus" cards (or something similar) typically have specific dates when they must be used, often during the first months of the new year.

If you have such cards, make sure you know the dates because they become worthless if you don't use them during the specified time. Unwanted gift cards, which don't expire, can be resold online, usually at a discount to their face value.

Time limits apply: With gifts, there's a downside to planning ahead. Many retailers have time limits for full-price refunds, so if grandma bought a Christmas gift in July, it may be too late to get a refund.

Items bought online may incur shipping charges for returns, though policies greatly vary. Online giant Amazon.com offers free returns on most items purchased after Nov. 1 and returned by Jan. 31.

Often, local retailers allow a little extra time for returns around the holidays.

Price prottion: With some credit cards, if you buy something that turns up later for a lower price, you could be reimbursed for the difference in cost. A number of bank affiliated credit cards still offer that benefit, while some major credit card issuers have been eliminating it.

So, if you bought — or still plan to buy — gifts with a credit card, check to see if you have such a benefit and learn the rules. There are usually time limits, exclusions and maximum reimbursement limits.

Unfortunately for Citi credit card holders, Citi Price Rewind is no longer available for purchases made after Sept. 22. That was the credit card feature that allowed people to register purchases, and if a lower price turned up within a certain time, they could get the difference. Citi Price Rewind for purchases prior to Sept. 22 is still available until March 19.

Purchase protection: Unlike price protection, purchase protection deals with bad things happening to something you purchased, including accidental breakage or theft. Policies vary by credit card, but I've used this benefit myself, several times. It's particularly handy if you purchased something breakable for a young person.

Buy a smart phone, or sunglasses, or a watch, for example, and accidentally break them, and the credit card company could refund the purchase price. You could also get a refund it the items are stolen. Coverage is usually good for a few months within the purchase date. Again, read the fine print and know the ground rules.

Happy returns!