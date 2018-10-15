South Carolina's automakers are warning again that tariffs will lead to production shifts and financial losses if a trade dispute between the United States and China isn't resolved soon.
Volvo Cars — which has started building a redesigned S60 sedan at its new Berkeley County campus — might reconfigure one of its Chinese plants to make the same car for sale in that country, according to a report by TheDetroitBureau.com website.
Volvo had planned to export locally made S60s through the Port of Charleston to China, but said that won't be feasible due to 40 percent tariffs China has imposed on U.S.-made vehicles.
"China will have to build up its own plant" to handle S60 production, Anders Gustafsson, Volvo's head of U.S. operations, told the website. "I need to find a substitute for the volumes" that would have gone to China, he said.
Meanwhile, a BMW executive said China's tariffs will cost its plant in Greer about $347 million in lost earnings this year. Nicolas Peter, the automaker's chief financial officer, told Automobilwoche the losses could top $579 million annually if the tariffs stay in effect.
"Import tariffs on US products in China are critical for us because we export many X models (SUVs) from the U.S.," Peter told the German automotive website.
Global trade tensions are partly to blame for a significant drop in Upstate-made BMWs exported from the Port of Charleston. Such exports plunged 35 percent in August and hit a five-year low the previous month.
“The continuing international trade conflicts are aggravating the market situation and feeding uncertainty,” BMW said in September as it cut its annual profit guidance to below 8 percent for the first time since 2009.
September export figures are not yet available, but the Greer plant — BMW's largest in the world — posted a 6.2 percent decline in production for the month, to 25,210 vehicles, compared to a year ago.
Exports of Volvo vehicles at the Port of Charleston, scheduled to begin next year, also could take a hit due to the trade dispute.
"Tariffs may affect our ability to import and export as planned, as well as to create jobs," said Volvo spokeswoman Stephanie Mangini.
Volvo expects to add production of the XC90 SUV at Berkeley County by 2021 and initially thought it would produce 150,000 vehicles per year, with half of them exported to foreign countries like China. However, the tariffs could cut production and a planned workforce of 4,000 people in half at the $1.1 billion plant off Interstate 26.
China's tariffs are in response to import taxes imposed by President Donald Trump on products made in that country. To date, the U.S. has imposed three rounds of tariffs on Chinese imports totaling $250 billion.
South Carolina is among the states hardest hit by the tariffs, according to a report by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. About $4 billion worth of goods made in the Palmetto State are targeted for tariffs by China, including about $2.5 billion worth of passenger vehicles.
The Brookings Institution, in a separate report, said "the self-defeating cycle of tit-for-tar tariff escalation is in neither country’s interest." Analyst David Dollar said the tariffs "are taxes that make American producers less competitive and ultimately fall on consumers; they are bound to become unpopular over time."
That was evident during a senate committee hearing in September, when David Britt — chairman of Spartanburg County Council's economic development committee — said the trade policy threatends 10,000 workers at BMW's plant and another 66,000 people employed by automotive suppliers statewide.
"I keep hearing, 'be patient, the president has a plan'," Britt told the committee. "Well, our trading partners and citizens are running out of patience."