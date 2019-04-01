The Post and Courier is one of eight news organizations selected to participate in the Google News Initiative Subscriptions Lab, a six-month program designed to accelerate digital consumer revenue for participating companies and the wider news industry.
Developed in partnership with the Local Media Association and FTI Consulting, the program will include a bench-marking process led by FTI and three in-person visits from Google, FTI and LMA to measure progress. Other participants in the program include the Toronto Star, Baltimore Sun, Buffalo News, Houston Chronicle, Columbus (Ohio) Dispatch, Portland (Maine) Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram, Puerto Rico's El Nuevo Dia, the Southeast Missourian in Cape Girardeau, Mo., and the Idaho Press in Nampa, Idaho.
“We feel very fortunate to be chosen to participate in this program. Like other news organizations, we work hard every day growing all of our subscription offerings,” said P.J. Browning, President and Publisher of The Post and Courier.
While the largest national news publishers have put digital subscriptions at the center of their business transformation, the partners behind the Subscriptions Lab say they haven’t seen a clear template for success at the metro and local levels. Finding a growth path forward for subscriptions is critical to the very survival of hundreds of newspapers in markets large and small.
“I know from experience that growing digital consumer revenue isn't as simple as putting up a pay wall,” said Ben Monnie, Director of Global Partnerships Solutions, News & Publishing, for Google. “It requires a deep organizational transformation at all levels of the organization, from the newsroom to the marketing department to the product and technology teams. We started this program to go deep with a group of partners to accelerate this transformation and with FTI Consulting and the LMA, scale it to the rest of the industry, one publisher at a time.”
The Post and Courier began pursuing its audience-first strategy, with a heavy focus on consumer revenue, shortly after joining the Poynter Local News Innovation Program in the summer of 2017. Since then, the newspaper has increased its number of digital-only subscribers by more than 250 percent.
“Digital subscriptions require a lot of knowledge around individual habits, digital usage and producing strong local journalism that people are willing to pay for,” Browning said. “Having Google’s knowledge and leadership around this project is significant and will project us forward, faster.”
Results from the project will be shared with the rest of the industry, said LMA President Nancy Lane.
“The future of community journalism is indeed at stake.” Lane said. “I can’t think of a project more important at this moment in time. This is a powerful group effort, and our expectations are high.”