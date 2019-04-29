The Post and Courier announced that Scott Embry and Chris Zoeller have been named to new management positions at the newspaper.
Embry has been promoted to president of King & Columbus digital marketing agency to lead its expansion into new markets in South Carolina. Previously, he was director of advertising for The Post and Courier. He has more than 17 years of media industry experience. He joined The Post and Courier in 2016.
Zoeller will expand her current role as chief revenue and marketing officer to include direct responsibility for the newspaper’s advertising department. She joined The Post and Courier’s parent company, Evening Post Industries, in 2005 as assistant advertising director at The Eagle in Bryan College Station, Texas. She joined The Post and Courier in 2015.