A fundraising effort to save the pivotal Crab Bank shorebird rookery is under way with a $10,000-per-year donation over the next decade by the S.C. State Ports Authority.
The private-public Coastal Bird Conservation Partners need to raise $2 million in the next few months to pay to move bottom soils from the $529 million Charleston Harbor deepening to renourish the severely eroded bank. The massive channel dredging project's budget doesn't allow for that.
Commercial shipping traffic is considered a major cause of the erosion.
The 10-year pledge from the state maritime agency will help support the overall rookery conservation effort, according the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.
"This is very important so that our efforts aren’t a 'one and done' scenario. The creation of the Coastal Bird Program will help provide matching funds to leverage federal grants to help further the agency’s abilities to protect, monitor and sustain healthy bird populations" said Lorianne Riggin, DNR's environmental program director.
"We are hopeful that other community leaders, advocacy groups and individuals who are concerned about maintaining healthy bird populations from seabirds, shorebirds to wading birds will also step up and contribute to support this effort," she said.
Crab Bank — located near the mouth of Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant — is one of only a handful of publicly owned and protected rookery islands in the state for threatened species of shorebirds.
It is considered a critical mid-state rookery to protect and restore pelicans and other shorebirds that are the eye-catching wildlife of the coast for South Carolina residents and visitors alike, a draw to a tourism economy worth billions of dollars annually.
The bank has been called an "urban Galapagos" for the aerial melee each year of breeding pelicans, royal terns, orange-beaked oyster catchers, black skimmers, plumed snowy egrets and least terns.
“Crab Bank, if renourished, can produce hundreds of thousands of young birds over the next 50 years,” DNR wildlife biologist Felicia Sanders said.