Port of Charleston's new terminal gets its first container: a shipment from BMW

NORTH CHARLESTON — The first ships won't dock at the Leatherman Terminal until sometime in April, but a container bound for an overseas journey is already sitting in the new freight yard.

The terminal's first cargo box arrived March 30.

The BMW automotive plant in Spartanburg County filled the container with car parts and placed it on a train at the State Ports Authority's inland port in Greer. From there it was taken to a Norfolk Southern Corp. rail yard in North Charleston, picked up by trucker Corinthian Brown of C&K Trucking and then hauled over to the Leatherman site on the former Navy base.

It likely won't be sitting alone for long. The SPA expects the $1 billion first phase of the Leatherman Terminal — named for state Sen. Hugh Leatherman, one of the port's biggest benefactors — will be able to move the equivalent of 700,000 20-foot cargo boxes every year. Ships able to carry as many as 20,000 containers at a time will visit the first of three berths to be built at the site.

Five ship-to-shore cranes towering 169 feet tall will move cargo to and from the vessels, while 25 rubber-tired gantry cranes running on hybrid power will move the containers around the terminal.

When it's fully built out in the next decade, the 280-acre, three-berth terminal along the Cooper River will double the Port of Charleston's existing cargo capacity.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The first phase is opening just in the nick of time, according to SPA CEO Jim Newsome, as shipping lines deploy bigger and heavier vessels to meet a growing U.S. demand for imported consumer goods and the world's hunger for American manufactured products.

A $558 million Charleston Harbor deepening project will give the port the East Coast's deepest navigation channel, allowing those vessels to visit the port's terminals at any time regardless of the tide.

A new road connecting the Leatherman Terminal with Interstate 26 recently opened, keeping port-related truck traffic off local city streets. A near-dock rail yard to move cargo directly from the terminal to the hinterlands is in the works.

"The Leatherman Terminal will be a significant economic driver for South Carolina, further supporting growth of existing businesses and attracting new investments to the state," Newsome said.

In a separate statement, Newsome added the new terminal will provide "capacity and fluidity at a time it is sorely needed on the East Coast amid global shipping disruptions."

But it all begins with a single container, and Tuesday that shipment cemented its spot among the footnotes of the port's 350-year history.