Port of Charleston trims the sails on its borrowing costs

The state agency that owns and operates the Port of Charleston has been cutting travel, overtime and other costs as global cargo shipments slow due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
But one recent cost reduction won't have any impact on the State Ports Authority's daily operations.
The maritime agency's board last week approved the refinancing of three loans with Truist Bank, formerly SunTrust, to take advantage of the rock-bottom interest rates the Federal Reserve is hoping will spur the U.S. economy.
The loans, which were used to buy cranes and other equipment, total $82.9 million.
While the interest rate on one loan ticked up slightly, to 2.08 percent from 2.06 percent, the others were cut considerably: from 3.16 percent to 2.08 percent, and from 3.44 percent to 2.08 percent.
"The refinancing saves us approximately $500,000 annually in debt from 2021 to 2032 and provides gross savings of approximately $7 million," said Phil Padgett, the SPA's chief financial officer.
Put another way the overall savings nearly match what the authority gets from its cruise ship operations during an entire year.
Factory strike
South Carolina's automotive industry, already stalled by the coronavirus pandemic, didn't need any more bad news.
Mother Nature decided to deliver some anyway.
A deadly tornado that ripped across the state early last week has idled indefinitely the BorgWarner plant in Seneca. Aerial images showed extensive damage, and a 77-year-old security guard contractor working at the site was killed.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of a contractor ... and extend our deepest and heartfelt sympathies to his family," a BorgWarner spokeswoman told the Detroit Free Press. "Four other employees were on site at the time, and each of them has been reported safe, with minimal injuries."
The company is a major employer in Oconee County, where it accounts for more than 1,000 jobs.
Ford Motor Co. said Friday that the tornado strike threatens to disrupt its supply chain. The Upstate plant makes a key transmission part for many of the automaker's most profitable vehicles, including F-Series pickups, the Explorer and Expedition SUVs, Transit vans and the Lincoln Aviator and Navigator SUVs.
"We are working closely with the supplier to manage the situation and to determine next steps," Ford said.
BorgWarner disclosed few details about the shutdown and extent of the property damage to investors in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, saying only that the factory is one of its largest drivetrain plants and that it "was not in operation at the time." The tornado struck about 3:30 a.m. last Monday.
The Auburn Hills, Mich.-based company didn't mention the fatality in the filing but assured investors that its insurance policies "are expected to cover the repair or replacement of the company’s assets that incurred loss or damage" after deductible payments.
"In addition, the company's insurance policies are expected to provide coverage for interruption to its business, including lost profits, and reimbursement for other expenses and costs that have been incurred relating to the damages and losses sustained," according to the filing.
BorgWarner said it couldn't estimate when production will resume in Seneca, where it has been operating since the 1990s. It also hasn't determined the impact on its finances.