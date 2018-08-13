The Port of Charleston recorded its second-busiest month ever in July with 200,549 cargo containers moving through its terminals even as trade tensions between the United States and China threatened to disrupt the global economy.
The statistics were a record for the month of July and represent a 10 percent year-over-year increase in 20-foot-long cargo boxes as the State Ports Authority kicked off its new fiscal year.
"We look forward to continuing this momentum as the year progresses and expect to see fairly strong volumes into the fall," Jim Newsome, the authority's president and CEO, said in a statement.
Imports continued to outpace exports, although the percentage growth in both cargo segments was balanced in July.
Meanwhile, vehicle exports took a double-digit tumble as China hiked import taxes by 25 percent on cars built in the United States. The number of vehicles — primarily BMWs built in Spartanburg County — moving through the port last month fell by 14.5 percent. The July figures follow a 22.5 percent drop in vehicle exports the previous month.
Last month's decline coincides with a report that Chinese consumers are buying fewer SUVs like the ones BMW makes in the Upstate. China is the biggest export market for the automaker's Palmetto State plant.
Charleston's port also saw a 24.5 percent decline in cruise ship passengers due to scheduling fluctuations compared with last year and a 13.5 percent drop in breakbulk cargo that's typically too large or impractical to ship in containers.
Other major ports in the Southeast also reported near-record containerized cargo volumes in July.
The Georgia Ports Authority said 378,767 cargo containers moved through its terminals last month — a 12.7 percent year-over-year increase and the second-busiest month in history for the Port of Savannah.
"July was an incredible start to our fiscal year, with double-digit growth across our container, breakbulk and dry bulk operations," said Griff Lynch, the Georgia authority's executive director.
The Port of Virginia handled 252,679 cargo boxes in July — nearly 8 percent better than a year earlier and the second-most productive month at the Norfolk seaport.
"Peak season is clearly upon us and we have rebounded from prior months, when our volumes were somewhat soft," said John Reinhart, CEO of the Virginia Port Authority.