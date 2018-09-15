The Port of Charleston plans to resume vessel operations Sunday, ending what will be a three-day weather shutdown for one of South Carolina's primary economic engines.
The S.C. State Ports Authority also said in an update Saturday that the gates at its cargo terminals will reopen to truck traffic at 4 a.m. on Monday.
The resumption of vessel activity Sunday means the Carnival Ecstasy can return to Charleston and proceed with its scheduled six-day sailing to the Caribbean that afternoon.
"As of now, our plan is to operate the sailing on Sunday, assuming the post-storm assessment has been completed by the local authorities and the port has reopened to inbound traffic," the Miami-based company said in an online advisory posted Friday night on its website.
Carnival suggested passengers sign up for travel alerts by texting CCL2 to 278473.
The Coast Guard closed the port Thursday morning as then-Hurricane Florence approached the Carolinas.