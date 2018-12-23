Porch pirates pilfer packages, but purchase protection and delivery preferences may help
The growth of online shopping has made "porch pirates" who steal unattended packages a regular threat, particularly around the holiday season.
Homeowners have fought back with video monitoring, and police have tried counter-measures including GPS-equipped decoy packages. However, large numbers of people — between 8 percent and 30 percent, according to various surveys — have had delivered packages disappear.
Sure, if you're a former NASA engineer you could design a decoy package that sprays a package thief with glitter and records it on video (you can find the viral video "Package Thief vs. Glitter Bomb Trap" on youtube.com), but most people just want their merch, or their money back.
There are options for getting a refund, if porch pirates have raided your property. And there are also ways to make that less likely to happen.
Mount Pleasant, S.C. - On December 17, 2018, an officer responded to Shoreside Way in reference to a package theft. Video from the scene shows a white male leaving the victim’s front porch with a package and getting into an older model, black sedan. #mtpsc pic.twitter.com/1rMAr0SYRP— Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) December 18, 2018
Here are some recommended steps if your packages have vanished:
- First, confirm that the packages were delivered. If it's clear they were delivered, and stolen, file a police report and notify the seller. Promptly filing a police report is typically required by credit card companies that may refund the purchase.
- If you purchased the item with a credit or debit card that offers purchase protection (also called purchase assurance or purchase security), file a claim. Chase, American Express, Mastercard and others offer versions of the benefit, with rules that can vary by credit card.
- Sellers and shippers may also offer refunds for stolen packages, but policies vary widely. Packages may also be insured, directly or indirectly. For example, items purchased from individual sellers on eBay.com typically have at least some insurance if shipped through the U.S Postal Service.
- If all else fails, consider disputing the purchase if it was made with a credit card. Credit card companies can refuse to pay the seller, but in some lower-value cases they will respond by simply erasing the charge from a bill.
The best way to avoid the hassle of having packages vanish after delivery, and then going through the steps needed to get a refund, is of course to not have a package delivered to a place where it could sit unattended and easily be stolen. There are a variety of options, including:
- For Amazon deliveries, options include having packages (up to 19 x 12 x 14 inches) sent to an Amazon Locker. If there's a locker near you — at a Whole Foods, for example — have packages sent there at no extra charge. Then retrieve the package within three days of delivery using a code Amazon emails to you.
- FedEx and UPS also have options, which require signing up online. FedEx allows customers to have packages shipped to locations including Walgreens drug stores. With UPS, customers can have packages shipped to a UPS location, or give instructions about where to leave a package on their property, or even to leave a package with a neighbor.
- Amazon Prime members can also have packages delivered to (and locked in) their vehicle using Amazon Key, if they have a fairly new car (2015 or newer) that's equipped with OnStar.
Some people avoid these complications by having packages shipped to their workplace — often a good option if the workplace allows it.
