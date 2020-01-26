LEXINGTON — A couple hundred more people milling about Lexington’s Main Street on weekends has city leaders eyeing another round of downtown development.

When hotelier Lexington Hospitality breaks ground on a new Marriott hotel in July, it will be the first high-rise in the town’s core, bringing that added crowd and expanding the market in a new way.

"What will follow the hotel is retail," Mayor Steve MacDougall predicts. "Retail loves numbers."

With a number of properties still ripe for redevelopment downtown — the former Dispatch News building, the old Liverman Hospital property, the old courthouse site and the former Carpet One — the city is looking to what comes next.

"A lot of things are going to change," MacDougall said.

The town's Main Street has been enjoying a resurgence of local businesses with a spate of restaurant openings in 2018, like Alodia's Cucina Italiana, O'Hara's Public House Irish pub and Bodhi Thai, all of which came on the heels of city investment into its Icehouse Amphitheater outdoor events venue.

"I've enjoyed watching what's happened on Main," said O'Hara's owner Matt O'Hara. "I've lived in Lexington for 20 years and for a long time I'd drive through Main and think 'This is not a vibrant downtown.' "

Now the city is finishing up a permanent structure at the amphitheater, complete with electric and water, for its Saturday summertime farmers market.

“The town has pumped some money into the area,” said Patrick Chambers, a senior commercial Real Estate broker for NAI Columbia focused on Lexington.

Chambers said the addition of a hotel could bring an even larger nighttime crowd that hasn’t been there previously and could spur more eateries, adding to the street’s already expanded restaurant population.

Craft Axe Throwing, which has a location in Columbia's Vista entertainment district, is opening another location to Lexington at the corner of Church and Main streets. And the owners of O'Hara's have plans to add a late night dessert bar to The Haven Coffee House.

“There’s probably room for another brewery given that trend,” Chambers added.

Many of these businesses have come in to serve Lexington's expanding population base.

According to statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau, Lexington County had a population of about 169,000 in 1990. That jumped to 263,000 by 2010. Now, the bureau estimates about 295,000 people live in the county.

All that countywide growth has engulfed the town of Lexington, growing its ranks, too. The town had a population of just 4,210 in 1990. By 2010 that had inflated to 18,522, and the most recent Census estimates put the town’s population at 21,737.

And with more people comes even more retail, said Otis Rawl, president of the Lexington Chamber and Visitors Center.

"If you go look at the gross receipts, they're up 20 to 30 percent over the last couple years," he said.

Chambers notes the investment dollars that have flowed into improvement of several properties. What he still worries could pump the brakes on progress is traffic clogging the main drag despite moves made by the city to reduce it.

"You have to have fluid motion around retail for it to work," MacDougall said.

The city completed the transition of Lake Drive and Church Street into one-way roadways to improve traffic flows. Next the city will widen Lake Drive to four lanes in the direction of Lake Murray.

Lexington added camera controls to 19 stoplights and is soon adding 16 more to cover every light in town, MacDougall said. It's also seeking state approval for 28 small projects, ranging from lane changes to intersection improvements, which it hopes to fund with money collected from hospitality spending as well as impact fees.

“We think the addition of a (parking) garage would spur more development,” Chambers said, a project the city has been in discussions with Lexington County on developing near its municipal building.

The one thing Chamber leadership thinks the town is missing is a larger events center, something with a ballroom that accommodates 300 to 400 people for weddings or business conferences.

Rawl says there are a handful of places with room for 100 or 200 people. The city has a space for up to 500, but the mayor says it's almost always booked.

Downtown apartments with ground-floor retail has also been discussed.

Rawl commends city leadership on what has been completed to date.

"They had a vision for downtown and they've accomplished that vision in a lot of ways," he said, but now he says it's time to more aggressively recruit businesses and services the city lacks.