More than 100,000 people are expected to travel in and out of the state's busiest airport over Thanksgiving, and this year they will find a few more parking spaces.
Charleston International revamped some outlying parking lots ahead of construction of the new parking deck next year, adding about 176 spaces in the remote lots on top of doubling the size of the cell phone waiting area to 80 spaces.
Last year, nearly 100,000 people flew in and out of the terminal.
This year that number is expected to be a bit higher with the arrival of new carriers and more nonstop destinations.
"There will be at least that many," airport CEO Paul Campbell said of last year's numbers. "It's probably going to be more this year because we are up 11.5 percent for the year so far over last year."
To handle the crush of holiday travelers, expansion of the remote lots is expected to be completed this weekend, he said.
The outlying lots, with 1,476 parking spaces, are being reworked to handle the displacement of hundreds of other spaces when construction begins early next year on a new 3,000-space, five-tier parking deck behind the existing three-level garage and its 1,268 spaces.
"We expect to fill up the remote lots and more," Campbell said.
The airport has other parking space behind the Police Department annex building and can use a lot for Boeing workers if necessary. People parking in outlying lots will be shuttled to the terminal, Campbell said.
Because so many people travel during Thanksgiving week, the airport cautions passengers to arrive early to find parking and get through security.
The Wednesday before and the Sunday after Thanksgiving are typically the busiest travel days, according to data from the Transportation Security Administration at Charleston International.
Last year nearly 15,000 departing passengers were screened by the TSA on those two days alone.
The addition of new carriers and more destinations is expected to drive air travel higher this year in Charleston.
Last year, the airport almost reached 4 million passengers for the first time. This year, that number is expected to climb to about 4.3 million, Campbell said. Through September, 3.3 million people had flown in and out of Charleston.