Plastic pellet producer picks Port of Charleston for export hub

A Brazilian petrochemical firm that says it's largest producer in the Americas of plastic pellets used to make thousands of consumer goods will open an export hub near the Port of Charleston.
Braskem Americas said Monday it signed a five-year deal to occupy part of a 550,000-square-foot warehouse that Frontier Logistics is building off McMillan Road in North Charleston. The structure is scheduled to open in October.
It's the latest announcement in the State Ports Authority's effort to capture a bigger share of plastic pellets — also known as polymer resins or nurdles — moving through East Coast ports.
Most pellets are exported from ports along the Gulf Coast, which are close to the natural-gas refineries that produce them. But more refineries are looking for other export sites as a hedge against transportation bottlenecks and weather-related shutdowns.
"The polymer resins boom in the Gulf Coast is bringing new cargo to the Southeast," said Jim Newsome, the authority's president and CEO.
He predicted that 100,000 cargo containers of pellets will move through Southeast ports by 2023, and his goal is for Charleston to export at least half of them.
Braskem plans to bring rail cars filled with plastic pellets produced at its own refineries to the North Charleston warehouse. The company will then bag them and move them by truck to the port's terminals.
"With excellent access to national rail and highway networks, this important new logistics and distribution facility in the South Carolina port region significantly enhances Braskem America's international export capacity," CEO Mark Nikolich said in a statement.
Production of the pea-sized pellets that are the raw material for products like plastic bottles, automobile parts and medical supplies has grown in recent years due to rising consumer demand.
The U.S. exported more than 3.5 million cargo containers of plastic pellets in 2019 — a 20 percent increase over the previous year. Most of the pellets made in the U.S. are destined for China.
At least three new Gulf Coast refineries are scheduled to open this year, including a Braskem production site in La Porte, Texas. Overall pellet capacity is expected to increase from 23 million tons a year in 2018 to nearly 34 million tons in 2023, according to GlobalData analysts.
Newsome said he expects the market for pellet exports to remain strong despite COVID-19's impact on the global economy, and the Charleston region is attracting a handful of distributors.
Frontier Logistics, also based in La Porte, Texas, will use part of its building to ship pellets produced by Chevron Phillips Chemical. All told, the Frontier site has the capacity to fill 25,000 cargo containers a year.
A&R Logistics also is building a 615,000-square-foot distribution center off U.S. Highway 52 near Moncks Corner that will be able to fill another 25,000 containers. That facility, which will be served by an existing CSX Corp. rail line, is expected to open this fall.
Those new facilities will join Mid-States Packaging in North Charleston and A&R Bulkpak in Monks Corner, which have distribution sites able to handle a combined 22,000 cargo containers.
In addition to its Charleston hub, Braskem will keep an export hub in Houston as well as other sites in the Americas and Europe. The company has U.S. plastic pellet production facilities in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and the Gulf Coast.