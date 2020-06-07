Plans for new Charleston hotel with rooftop bar near MUSC up for review

A hotel project near the base of the Ashley River Bridge is hoping to take a step forward this week when a city board reviews its proposed design.

The 175-key hotel will be branded under the Marriott-owned flag Aloft. Plans show a rooftop terrace with a bar and event space. A parking garage is situated behind the hotel, with a new access drive between Cannon and Spring streets.

Plans to build a hotel on the lot, which used to house a Wendy's restaurant, were approved by the city in early 2017. The parcel didn't officially change hands until 2018, when it was bought for $7.35 million by an affiliate of PeachState Hospitality, according to Charleston County property records.

PeachState is based in Warner Robins, Ga., near Macon, and has a portfolio of several dozen properties, almost all in its home state.

The lodging is one of several hotels approved in the area near the city's medical district. A 152-unit extended-stay hotel project was approved last October for a nearby parcel on Spring Street.

Also on Spring, a 125-room accommodations use has had approval since 2012 and was just granted a one-year extension. Over on Hagood Avenue, a 10-story office building that used to belong to the Medical University of South Carolina has been OK'd for a 250-unit hotel use.

Plans for the Aloft hotel on Cannon Street will be reviewed during a BAR meeting this Wednesday. The session will start at 4:30 p.m. and will be held through the video conferencing platform Zoom.

Expanded portfolio

A Mount Pleasant-based hotel management company added properties to its portfolio last week through a new agreement with a Mississippi developer.

Charlestowne Hotels will be overseeing all 10 of The Thrash Group's hotels, adding a total of 1,200 keys and expanding Charlestowne's reach to three more states: Kentucky, Colorado and and Texas.

In an announcement last week, Charlestowne called it the "largest single deal" in its 40-year history.

As part of the agreement, the company will oversee the expansion of the boutique Origin Hotel brand, which has existing properties in Red Rocks, Colo.; Lexington, Ky., and Raleigh. Two more are coming to Austin, Texas, and Westminster, Colo.

Charlestowne has more than a dozen hotels in the Charleston area. The local portfolio is a mix of chain flags and independently branded hotels such as the French Quarter Inn and The Spectator.

The company recently sold the King Charles Inn, a high-end hotel on Meeting Street, after 36 years of continuous ownership. That property, which fetched $43 million, is now being managed by a division of Atlanta's Davidson Hotel and Resorts.

Charlestowne has one Charleston hotel project that's under development. A 50-room boutique project is being built at the former site of the Sushi Blue restaurant on State Street, near the historic City Market.