A full-service hotel planned for Charleston's Waterfront Park has moved one step closer to breaking ground. The city's Board of Architectural Review, after deciding to defer an approval in January, unanimously voted Wednesday to move the project forward.
The developer, the Los Angeles-based firm Lowe, still needs to secure final approval from the board.
Their presentation Wednesday evening had incorporated feedback from previous board reviews and meetings with neighborhood groups, said Dan Battista, Lowe’s senior vice president of development in Charleston.
The plans submitted to the city earlier this month laid out changes that had been made to the hotel since January, including the addition of more retail space and some design changes to the hotel's exterior.
For example, colonnades were added to the rooftop bar and presidential suite to give the features "more presence," according the plans. Balconies with "more historically inspired profiles" were also added to one side of the building, and the standard window dimensions were changed, making the proportions more vertical.
The proposed site holds a prominent place on the Charleston peninsula, bordering Concord Street, Waterfront Park and Charleston Harbor. The space was formerly occupied by the S.C. Ports Authority, which recently moved its headquarters to Mount Pleasant.
The 225-room hotel project also includes several amenities that can be used both by guests and the public. Retail spaces and a cafe will occupy much of the ground floor, and planned construction along the harbor would add about 400 more feet of waterfront walking area for the park's visitors.
Plans also include a ballroom, a full-service spa, a restaurant and an outdoor pool with views of the harbor. Part of the hotel's roof will be used as a lounge and observation area.
Developers hope to break ground on the hotel in 2019 and open to visitors sometime in 2021.
In addition to the waterfront hotel site, Lowe owns Wild Dunes Resort on Isle of Palms. A new 153-room hotel and event venue is being added to the resort, in addition to its existing hotel and vacation rental offerings. Construction recently began on that project, which is also expected to open in 2021.