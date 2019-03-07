South Carolina notched its ninth consecutive record for exports in 2018 with $34.6 billion worth of goods sent to foreign countries, according to data from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
The figure represents a 7.5 percent increase over 2017 totals, even as retaliatory tariffs by China threatened to blunt exports to that country. China is South Carolina's top trading partner, accounting for 16 percent of the value of all exports last year.
"We've cultivated a globally connected economy in South Carolina, and last year's export sales total reflects that," Bobby Hitt, the state's Commerce Secretary, said in a statement.
South Carolina had the nation's 14th-highest export total last year, driven largely by more than $10 billion worth of passenger vehicles — almost entirely comprised of BMWs built at the German automaker's Upstate plant and exported through the Port of Charleston.
The state also exported $8 billion worth of airplanes, mostly 787 Dreamliner commercial jets built at Boeing Co.'s North Charleston campus.
Other top export commodities included nuclear reactors and machinery, tires and rubber.
"Moving forward, we will continue to prioritize the growth of our international trade footprint and will encourage companies of all sizes to reach into new markets overseas," Hitt said.
The value of South Carolina products exported to foreign countries has grown by 40 percent since 2011. Other top trading partners include Canada and Germany, each accounting for 11 percent of export value, and Mexico at 8 percent.