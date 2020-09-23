Pizzeria, bakery and food truck-rooted restaurant debuting across Charleston area

A pizzeria with New England roots, a new restaurant started from a food truck and a homegrown bakery are among new food venues offering different tastes throughout the Charleston area.

On Johns Island, the owners of Braised in the South food truck will host the grand opening of their first brick-and-mortar location at 11 a.m. Sunday at 3338 Maybank Highway.

The new restaurant will serve a full menu for lunch and dinner, and its ice cream window, featuring 21 toppings, will be open as well.

Menu favorites include totchos, fried shrimp and grits, the pork 'n' mac bowl, a signature burger and a variety of tacos. Platters, salads and sandwiches will be introduced to the menu as well.

Meats can be purchased by the pound while sides will be available by the pint or quart.

Chefs Brandon Lapp and Steve Klatt started their food truck venture in 2017 and went on to gain popularity after winning Food Network's "The Great Food Truck Race" in season 8 that same year.

The new dining spot will be open 11 a.m-8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

All seating is outdoors and available on a first-come, first- serve basis. Social distancing guidelines related to the coronavirus are being followed. Pets are not allowed.

"We started serving the Charleston area just three years ago, and in that time, we’ve gained the biggest, most supportive family," Klatt and Lapp said in a prepared statement.

"From one small food truck, to multiple trucks and a permanent location, you guys have been with us every step of the way," they said. "We only dreamed about being where we are today, and we are so thankful for your support."

Also on Johns Island, a new pizzeria with its roots in Connecticut is now open.

Tolli's Apizza opened in early September and is serving take-out only orders 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in a new shopping center on Crowne Commons Way near Crowne at Live Oak Square Apartments off Maybank Highway.

In addition to pizzas, the restaurant offers pasta, entrees and dessert along with a full bar and an outdoor patio.

Eventually, it will offer full dine-in service, along with take out and delivery options. The restaurant is closed on Sunday and Monday.

In Mount Pleasant, a space that once housed gift, home decor and garden shop Sweet Olive at 264 N. Shelmore Blvd. in I'On will become the new home of Bakies bakery.

Sweet Olive owner Melinda Armstrong, who lives above what will become the new bakery, said she is moving her business online.

Bakies, a custom cake and sweet shop, is moving into the 1,750-square-foot space from a site it leased for seven years before closing in January in a strip center at 426 Coleman Blvd. across the street from Coleman Public House.

Bakies' owner Gail Holdcraft said the new space is being upfitted and is expected to open in mid- to late October.

Holdcraft had decided to close the shop while she looked for another space and then the coronavirus struck, delaying the move.

Coming with her to the new shop will be Tom and Deb Keagy, the owners of the former Papa Zuzu's Greek restaurant that was in the same strip center as Bakies. The Keagys won't bring everything they previously offered, but look for a few Greek items at the new Bakies shop.

Holdcraft said she is not worried about losing the visibility from a major road for one that sees only neighborhood traffic in I'On.

"We will take all of our loyal customers with us, and we are in the middle of a walkaround neighborhood," Holdcraft said. "We are hoping to be a really good neighborhood bakery where you can run in and buy a cake, pastry, bread or a cup of coffee. It's the perfect spot for a neighborhood bakery."

New outlet

Tanger Outlets in North Charleston will soon offer a new shop where the Food Court once operated.

Calvin Klein will open a 7,000-square-foot clothing store on Friday across from Starbucks. The shop will offer men's and women's apparel, including jeans, shirts, underwear and other items.

As part of the grand opening, the store will offer up to 60 percent off on some items.

Moving the market

The West Ashley Essentials Market is now in a new location.

Because of the resumption of weekend athletics at Ackerman Park and the ongoing coronavirus, the market has moved to the intersection of the West Ashley Greenway and Farmfield Avenue.

It will operate as a farm stand only for farmers and grower vendors from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No prepared food vendors, entertainment or other activities will be included.

Parking is available at the Charleston Tennis Center at 19 Farmfield Ave. Cyclists visiting the stand should dismount and walk their bicycles.

Vendors and patrons will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing throughout the event. An end date for the market has not been announced this fall.

Cleaning up

A new experiential car wash will open near Goose Creek on Friday.

The Wash Wizard will host a grand opening celebration Friday through Oct. 1 at 2146 N. Main St. outside Summerville. That's on U.S. Highway 17A near College Park Road in Berkeley County.

The opening event will include free car washes valued at $25, while children ages 4-10 will receive a free copy of the illustrated book, "The Tale of the Wash Wizard."

The new car wash will include character-themed wash experiences with eight back-lit drive-through arches, dragon smoke blast, aromatic scents, 28 high power colorful LEDs, a black-out tunnel and many colorful wall graphics.

“We really strived to create a facility that not only cleans cars quickly, but also entertains our visitors to make their short time with us memorable," car wash owner Brian Cook said. "With a lot of new car washes being built in the area, we wanted to make ours really stands out in terms of speed, comfort, quality and the overall experience."

Cook calls it the longest car wash tunnel in the Southeast. Other notable features include license plate recognition for club members, automated bug removal, extra wide vacuum parking spaces, vacuums controlled by variable frequency drive that minimize electric consumption and 85 percent water recycling.

It will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. every day.

Change for change

A West Ashley coin business recently relocated.

Charleston Coin Exchange can now be found at 2022 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. after moving from 1730 Savannah Highway. The shop is operated by Jan and Charlie Vaganis.

Giving back

The nation's largest retailer joined forces with one of South Carolina's best-known residents Tuesday in an effort to feed the hungry.

Walmart donated $50,000 to Lowcountry Food Bank with the help of Charleston native and singer Darius Rucker of Hootie & The Blowfish fame. Rucker, a food bank supporter, offered a special "Thank You" message as part of Hunger Action Month.

The Lowcountry Food Bank can be found on Azalea Drive in North Charleston.