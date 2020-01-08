Pizza, seafood and sushi are among the offerings at four new restaurants in the Charleston area that are about to open or recently opened. Meanwhile, a popular sushi sports pub has closed one of its locations while opening another.

In Nexton Square Shopping Center near Summerville, D'Allesandro's Pizza plans to open its third location in South Carolina fairly soon.

The inside of the shop at 414 Nexton Square Drive is nearly complete, and the pizzeria recently applied for its alcohol license. An opening date has not been set, but look for it to welcome customers possibly by the end of the month, according to owner Nick D'Allesandro.

D'Allesandro's has two other locations in downtown Charleston and in Greenville.

In North Charleston, a new restaurant venture will soon take over the former Fatz Cafe site in Centre Pointe near Tanger Outlets in North Charleston.

Fiery Crab Seafood Restaurant plans to open in 4951 Centre Pointe Drive. A firm called Amazing Crab LLC has filed for an alcohol license.

Also in Centre Pointe, Blu Ryu Asian Kitchen + Sushi is now open at 4821 Tanger Outlet Blvd.

On Johns Island, Simply Seafood opened Jan. 1 at 3406 Maybank Highway in the former JB's Smokeshack that closed in 2017. Look for sandwiches, salads, baskets, platters, sides and other items.

Meanwhile, sushi sports pub Locals darkened its Mixson location at 4399 McCarthy St. in North Charleston on Sunday shortly after opening a new location in West Ashley at 1680 Old Towne Road in the former Manny's Mediterranean Grille site. Locals bought the West Ashley venue last August.

Locals first launched in Mount Pleasant 11 years ago. It opened its second location near Park Circle in North Charleston in September 2018. The East Cooper restaurant remains open.

Serving again

Most of the nine Subway restaurants that closed in October as part of a bankruptcy case have reopened under new management.

Confirmed openings include shops at 337 Main St. in Summerville, 128 St. James Ave. in Goose Creek, 650 College Park Road in Ladson, 6072 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston and 124 Rembert C. Dennis Blvd. and 166 W. Main St. in Moncks Corner.

The sandwich shops were among several that closed when franchise owner RK & Group Inc. shuttered the fast-food diners across the Charleston region after owner Rhonda Kilgore said in a court filing through her attorney last fall she could no longer afford to keep them open.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court dismissed the case in November after no one objected.

Aaah! New spa

An upscale spa is ready to pamper guests at its second Charleston-area location.

Woodhouse Day Spa will open Jan. 17 on the first and second floors of the Publix-anchored 10 WestEdge apartment building at Spring Street and Lockwood Drive near the Ashley River.

The 9,000-square-foot spa will provide the same services as its original location at 725 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. in Mount Pleasant.

It will offer eight massage rooms, three relaxation rooms with fireplaces, a boutique and a host of other spa services.

"It's been such a long journey, but we always knew that this location would help us serve downtown, the medical community and our guests in West Ashley, James Island and beyond,” owner Kim Powell said.

Getting fit

A new workout studio is setting up in a former art gallery on Charleston's upper peninsula.

Grit Box Fitness will host its grand opening 7-10 p.m. Saturday at 2 Carlson Court where The Southern gallery once operated beside Greystar Real Estate Partners' new headquarters on Meeting Street.

Free-will donation classes will be offered 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. ahead of the opening with proceeds benefiting Charleston Hope, a nonprofit that helps education efforts in high-poverty schools.

"Combining our fun and energizing style with our kickboxing, strength and stability programming, we've created a fitness experience like nothing you've seen before," said Cody Cooper, fitness site founder and treasurer of Charleston Hope. "And in a way that allows beginners and experienced fitness enthusiasts to get a killer workout together in the same class."

Grit Box offers another facility at 1650 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in West Ashley.

Brush strokes

A new painting venue that incorporates a sip of wine or two is now open in western Goose Creek after recently snipping the ribbon to mark its grand opening.

Painting with a Twist, led by local artists, allows participants to socialize and create fun art on bare canvases in a step-by-step process.

Owned by Aubrie and Nathan Smith, the studio at 2511 N. Main St., Suite B, in Carnes Crossroads can accommodate up to 60 people through a variety of events that include corporate outings, bachelorette parties, date nights or family classes.

On the way

A North Carolina-based hemp business plans to add a location in the Charleston area.

According to a press release, Carolina Hemp Co. of Asheville is adding stores in South Carolina in Rock Hill and Landrum. A company representative said a lease has not yet been signed for the Charleston location, but it's looking.

The company also recently formed relationships with franchise partners for six additional locations in North Carolina and is looking to expand into Florida and Ohio.

Night moves

The Charleston City Market Night Market is now accepting applications for the upcoming season through noon Jan. 29.

With more than 100 vendors, the Night Market operates 6:30-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday from March 13 until Dec. 19. It's also open on Thursday evenings from May through August.

Applications, by email or U.S. mail, are accepted from South Carolina residents only. The Night Market does not accept applications for the Day Market and does not accept walk-ins.

To apply, go to: https://tinyurl.com/sukbepe.

Changing hands

A Folly Beach golf cart business now has a new owner.

Brian Mraz of Charleston is taking over Charleston Golf Cart Rentals at 117 E. Ashley Ave. from Will and Jill Sneed, according to Dandelion Mergers & Acquisitions, which represented the sellers.

The rental business started in 2014 and provides golf cart transportation options for vacations, beach days, weddings and other outings. The new owner plans to expand the business beyond Folly Beach, according to a statement from Dandelion.