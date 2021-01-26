Pivotal shutters longtime Mount Pleasant gym that started as ECO Fitness

A 14-year-old fitness site that changed brands in 2015 is now dark in Mount Pleasant.

Pivotal Fitness shuttered the 41,000-square-foot gym it operates at 627 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. in the Plaza at East Cooper Shopping Center on Friday and movers were loading up the workout equipment into large moving vans Tuesday.

Discount grocer Aldi anchors a space near the opposite end of the 102,000-square-foot retail center.

Co-owner Michelle Berrard said the gear is being transferred to Pivotal's recently upgraded Park West location at 3301 Stockdale St. in northern Mount Pleasant.

Memberships will be honored at the Park West site, she said.

Berrard pointed to the coronavirus as playing a part in the move along with high rent. She said the lease was coming up for renewal, so the owners decided to consolidate operations elsewhere to save money.

The facility served as ECO Fitness after opening in 2007 in the former Benefitfocus site. After Pivotal took over six years ago, the gym expanded into a former retail space next to it.

Pivotal operates 24-hour locations in downtown Charleston and in Hanahan and Knightsville. Its other gyms are in Summerville and West Ashley.