A group of fitness centers throughout Charleston will soon operate under a new brand.

Charleston-based Pivotal Fitness will take over five of the nine O2 Fitness sites Saturday, Pivotal Fitness CEO Michelle Berrard said Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed.

The O2 Fitness locations include: 910 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. and the Park West location at 3301 Stockdale St., both in Mount Pleasant; 829 Orangeburg Road in Summerville; 1005 Tanner Ford Blvd. in Hanahan; and a location at 8545 Dorchester Road in North Charleston that closed in November.

The expansion will double the size of Pivotal's membership to about 15,000, Berrard said.

"There will be no change in membership fees," she added. "We have exciting plans for each of the locations as we continue to develop our membership offerings throughout 2020 and beyond."

Pivotal plans upgrades to facilities and equipment throughout the year at the acquired locations and will totally renovate the Dorchester Road site before opening later this year.

"We have had contractors and architects on site, but at this time I have no solid dates for start or finish of construction," she said of the North Charleston location. "We hope it’s sooner than later."

Banners will go up on Friday with the Pivotal Fitness name over the O2 Fitness facade signs since Pivotal Fitness has signs in production that will be installed later.

Pivotal Fitness currently as four locations in the Charleston area: in downtown Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville and West Ashley. Pivotal took over the downtown and Mount Pleasant sites, formerly ECO Fitness, in 2015.

Berrard said all of the current locations have undergone renovations over the past 24 months.

"At Pivotal Fitness, we strive to provide an experience to our members that is personal, goal-oriented and results-driven," Berrard said in an email to members. "As we continue to grow and develop our brand, we will ensure that we improve on our mission to serve (our members)."

North Carolina-based O2 Fitness will continue to have locations on Daniel Island and James Island and in Moncks Corner and West Ashley, according to its website.

O2 entered the Charleston market in 2013 when the Raleigh-based company bought a dozen former East Shore Athletic Clubs throughout Charleston. It recently upgraded and relocated three locations on Daniel Island and in Moncks Corner and West Ashley.