Charleston International’s largest and oldest carrier is in engaged in a dog fight, literally.
Delta Air Lines last week was standing firm on a policy that bars pit bulls from boarding its planes, according to a report from the Associated Press.
The Atlanta-based company imposed the ban in July 2018. Delta said it has yet to figure out how to ensure passengers' safety around the animals so it’s keeping the policy in place.
Kitty Block, president of the Humane Society of the United States, called the ban discriminatory and misguided, according to the AP. The American Veterinary Medical Association added that any dog can bite and that rules aimed at specific breeds aren't effective.
The AP also reported that Delta’s decision seems contrary to recent guidance from the federal government. The U.S. Transportation Department said in August that it thinks banning specific breeds is a violation of regulations covering service animals.
Delta said it had more than 40 cases of aggressive animal behavior on its airplanes last year. A passenger was mauled badly in 2017, but the pooch in that instance was not a pit bull.
Notice that $5 fee?
For years, Dorchester County Water and Sewer has mailed "courtesy notices" to customers to let them know that their service is about to be shut off for failure to pay their bills. Along with the notice, the utility tacks on a $5 "reminder fee."
Under a proposal making its way through Dorchester County Council, the courtesy notice would go away — but not the fee.
The elected body recently gave initial approval to the plan to eliminate the mailing of the notices. In the last fiscal year, the water company paid about $3,043 to a third-party vendor to process the paperwork. That's on top of the $13,758 in mailing costs.
Eliminating the notices will save that roughly $16,800 expense.
But what about the $5 fee each of those notices generated? In fiscal 2019, reminder fees charged to customers amounted to $183,170 — a figure that equals 36,634 courtesy notices.
The utility plans to continue charging the fee, but the revenue stream will be called something else.
"The $5 courtesy reminder fee is being renamed to past-due fee and will be charged at $5," said county spokeswoman Tiffany Norton. "No revenue will be lost."
Last call
Charleston-area employers that tapped an adult-beverage delivery service from Charlotte to stock their workplace bars have been cut off.
BrewPublik LLC, which set up shop in the Holy City about three years ago, filed for liquidation this month with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Raleigh. It listed debts between $100,001 and $500,000 and assets of less than $50,000, according to the petition.
The company has described itself as “a hands-on service that curates and delivers the best beverages to the best businesses in San Francisco, Seattle, Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, Charleston and Los Angeles. Whether you want kegerators, wine by the bottle, kombucha on tap, or cold brew coffee, BrewPublik provides a curated offering, custom to your office or retail destination. We'll deliver and keep you stocked with the top-notch products your employees, clients or customers are sure to enjoy.”
The business was launched in 2014 on the idea of delivering craft beers to individuals under a monthly subscription model. By the time it showed up in Charleston in 2016, it was ditching that strategy and started targeting tech-oriented firms looking for a Silicon Valley-style office perk.
Brewpublik’s algorithm was designed to select a mix of beverages from surveys that workers filled out. It also took care of delivering and replenishing the goods. Its website shows that its local accounts included Benefitfocus, Blackbaud, Ceterus, Gotcha Group and BoomTown, among others.
CEO Charlie Mulligan told CharlotteAgenda.com that the bankruptcy filing was not triggered by a drop in sales, which he said topped $2 million in 2018 and were increasing at a roughly 80 percent clip.
“This was just a decision having to do with what everybody in the company kind of wants to do with their lives,” he said.
At least one former employee disagreed.
“The way he worded it to me (was) he’s like the guy in the movies walking out of a burning building,” Brandon Reed told the Queen City media site. “All those people he owes money to? They’re not walking away. They’re still in the building.”
Extending credit
A large North Charleston-based lender will start the week with a new Midlands location.
South Carolina Federal Credit Union plans to open the doors to a financial center in the Columbia suburb of Lexington on Monday morning. The branch office at 5075 Sunset Blvd. includes two drive-thru lanes, an automated teller machine and a self-service station.
The member-owned cooperative, which was founded in 1936, operates 21 offices in the Charleston, Columbia, Georgetown, Florence and Spartanburg markets.
"We've proudly served Columbia for 35 years, and we're looking forward to extending our services to the growing Lexington region," CEO Scott Woods said in a written statement.
By the dozen
Judging by the number of applicants to fill an empty seat on Charleston's airport board, there is broad-based interest from many walks of life.
Among the dozen suitors are a priest, a nurse, a Boeing Co. analyst, engineer, merchant mariner, general manager, real estate developer, two college retirees and three attorneys.
The lawyers are Gregory Warren Rouse II of Hood Law in North Charleston, Ravi Sanyal of Sanyal Law Firm in Charleston, Sara Turner of Sara A. Turner LLC of Charleston.
The two college retirees are Louester A. S. Robinson of Trident Tech and Teresa Smith of the College of Charleston.
Others include the Rev. Dr. Jimmy S. Gallant III of St. Andrews Mission Church in Charleston, Boeing manufacturing operations analyst Daniel Edward Kurowski of Mount Pleasant, nurse Roxanne Johnson of Heartland Healthcare in Ladson and engineer Matthew Silveston of Insight Group in Charleston.
Also as applicants are real estate developer Alex Mozingo of Second 50 Communities in Mount Pleasant, general manager David R. Bonner of Transdev on Johns Island, and merchant mariner Joshua Burton of McAllister Towing on Johns Island.
The House delegation from Charleston County will select one of them as the nominee to pass on to the governor for his consideration.
The seat previously was held by former North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor, who resigned in July to take a position in public relations and human resources at Charleston County Aviation Authority. The term expires June 1, 2021.