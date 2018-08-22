The Pig continues to nudge its way back into the Charleston region.
The former Price Wise Foods supermarket, a Piggly Wiggly affiliate, at 1270 Yeamans Hall Road in Hanahan is now a Piggly Wiggly.
The ownership didn't change. Lynn Willard of Mount Pleasant owned the Price Wise outlet and converted it to The Pig brand to bring it in line with his other 10 stores in eastern South Carolina, according to Joe Pinto of C&S Wholesale Grocers, which owns the Piggly Wiggly franchise.
A small remodeling job is planned along with a grand opening down the road.
Willard recently purchased two former Bi-Lo stores in Ladson and Mullins. They are now Piggly Wiggly supermarkets.
Piggly Wiggly now has seven stores in the Greater Charleston region, and all of the supermarkets are independently owned and operated.
Rising moon
A Charleston-based lifestyle and sports apparel merchandiser is adding another store to its expanding retail base.
Palmetto Moon will host the grand opening of its 21st store and sixth in Georgia on Saturday and Sunday with its new Perimeter Mall shop near Atlanta. It's the fourth location near the Georgia capital and the sixth new store this year for the lifestyle and sports apparel chain.
“Not only does Atlanta have a vibrant and fun fashion market, but the city also embodies an incredible sense of community, one that we’re extremely excited to be a part of,” said CEO Adam Stone.
The company is planning to open another store later this year at in Gainesville, Fla., home of the Florida Gators.
Changing places
A James Island pharmacy is now filling prescriptions in a new location and will celebrate its grand opening 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Dottie's Pharmacy can now be found in a first-floor suite of The Roper Medical Building at 325 Folly Road. It offers specialty, compounding and traditional pharmacy services.
As part of the grand opening, the shop will host a community health fair, offering free skin care and blood pressure screenings, and information on dental health, hearing, chiropractic care, nutrition and hormone replacement therapy. Flu vaccines also will be offered, along with food and games.
Begun in 2012, the pharmacy is owned by Scott and Dottie Farfone. It previously was at 354 Folly Road in Folly Plaza.