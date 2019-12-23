Some of South Carolina's largest telecommunications businesses have agreed to pay four local governments more than $2.3 million to end several lawsuits related to money the companies pay to 911 call centers.

The settlements are the first deals to be released from a string of litigation that accused a number of phone carriers of underpaying fees that go to emergency dispatch centers.

The settlement money will be split among Charleston, Richland and Dorchester counties and the town of Summerville.

AT&T Corp. settled for $1.4 million. Bandwidth Inc. agreed to pay $680,000. And CenturyLink paid out $295,000.

In recent weeks, the local governments delayed the release of those settlement agreements to The Post and Courier as they consulted with the companies. The local officials have also yet to release another deal with Comcast.

In return for the monetary settlements, the local governments dropped the federal lawsuits against the phone companies.

The litigation stemmed from a 50-cent fee the local governments placed on each phone line. The money is supposed to be collected by carriers and remitted to local officials to cover the cost of 911 dispatch operations.

The lawsuits alleged that AT&T, CenturyLink, Bandwidth and Comcast failed to pass on the correct amount of money.

None of the companies admitted any guilt or liability as part of the new settlements, and the agreements banned the local governments from auditing the companies' past accounting practices.

AT&T declined to comment. Bandwidth did not respond to an email about its settlements.

"We are only able to say that the matter has been resolved through settlement," said Mark Molzen, a spokesman for CenturyLink.

It took a request from The Post and Courier under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act to pry the settlement agreements loose from the county governments.

The terms highlight the lengths the companies went to to keep the legal agreements under wraps.

The local governments and their outside counsel at Mount Pleasant-based Motley Rice agreed to sections of the settlements that mandated confidentiality.

Those confidentiality provisions required the counties and Summerville to notify the companies if they receive a public records request for copies of the settlements. The documents then gave the telecommunication giants an opportunity to "object to the disclosure of the agreement."

The settlements even dictated to the local governments what they were supposed to tell the media and members of the public if they are asked about the federal court cases filed against AT&T.

"The lawsuit has been resolved by settlement," the counties were told to say.

The secrecy surrounding these agreements helps to explain why the local governments refused to voluntarily release information about the settlements for weeks. It also explains why the public has yet to see the related settlement with Comcast.

Richland and Charleston counties turned over the nine-page settlement with AT&T more than a month after The Post and Courier requested the agreements under the state's open-records law.

Summerville handed over its settlement with CenturyLink Monday and Dorchester County followed suit by releasing the agreement with Bandwidth, after The Post and Courier published an article on its website about the AT&T case.

The disclosure ended several months of slow walking by the Dorchester County government, which first revealed the existence of the settlements in early October.

Summerville's attorney, G.W. Parker, said the local governments were still waiting on Comcast to see if it would object to the release of its settlement.