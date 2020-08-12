Pharmacy adding 2nd site in Charleston area; Summerville pizzeria changes hands, name

The Charleston area's retail and restaurant scene remains fluid as merchants come and go and others switch concepts.

The latest changes include a new drug store, two rebranded restaurants and a shuttered peninsula cupcake shop.

In Mount Pleasant, Sweetgrass Pharmacy & Compounding plans to open a new location next spring in the Carolina Park development in the northern part of town. The 6,840-square-foot shop at 3485 Park Avenue Blvd. will offer traditional drug-store services and two drive-thru windows along with a sterile lab to formulate injectable and ophthalmology prescriptions.

It's the second location for the independent drug store. The other is in Seaside Farms near Rifle Range Road the Isle of Palms connector.

"The Carolina Park location is ideal for serving hospital patients and prescribers, all of East Cooper and even lower Georgetown County," owner Cynthia Feldman said. "The dramatic growth in this region of specialized health care providers inspired us to invest in this new, state-of-the-art facility."

The pharmacy will continue to offer free delivery in the tri-county area, as well as free in-state shipping from both locations.

What's cooking?

On the restaurant front, what was Andolini's Pizza restaurant at 1201 Trolley Road in Summerville is becoming Wicked Crust Pizza after being sold to Staci Serrao and John Buccini, according to Jim Moring with Restaurantbrokers.info, which brokered the sale.

In addition to offering New Haven, Conn.-style, wood-fired, thin-crust pizza, the menu will include fried macaroni and cheese, fried pickles, wings and local craft beer, Serrao said.

It opened Wednesday. Hours will be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It seats 99, but will handle about half that many because of the coronavirus. Take out and delivery in the Summerville area is available.

Also recently changing hands and names is the former Mexican restaurant Cinco Tex-Mex at 1035 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. in Mount Pleasant. It's now a French dining venue called Ville Sainte Bistro, which translated means Holy City Bistro. The owners are Philippe Bernier, Carole Robert and Mark Manly. Moring also brokered that deal.

Lights out

In downtown Charleston, another store is now closed.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Cupcake DownSouth recently shuttered its shop at 433 King St. A sign on the door directs customers to its other Long Point Road store at in Belle Hall Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant. Another shop can be found on Lincoln Street in the Vista in Columbia.

Fresh starts

A Kiawah Island shopping center now has a new retailer and will soon offer a chain restaurant.

Noddy, a Charleston-based purveyor of Southern items, offers apparel and accessories for men, women, the home and dogs at 574 Freshfields Drive in Freshfields Village. It's open daily with variable hours.

On the way to the retail site as well is Jersey Mike's Subs. An opening is planned by the end of August next to Dolittle's pet store on Freshfields Drive.

Canvassing

A longtime boater now owns his own custom marine canvas and cushion shop.

James Beaulieu, who for the past five years worked at Coastal Cushion and Canvas in Mount Pleasant, recently launched Bree's Canvasworks at 2052 River Road on Johns Island.

The new shop, named for his dog, offers a wide variety of custom fabricated canvas projects, from replacement cushions to covers and enclosures, for sailboats and powerboats.

Beaulieu grew up with a variety of sailboats, and now he and his wife, Mary, live full-time on one.

Matters of convenience

Two new gas stations and convenience stores are being proposed for the Charleston area.

Speedway is eyeing a nearly 4-acre site at 509 Long Point Road at Shipping Lane in Mount Pleasant to build a new shop.

The property, near the State Ports Authority's Wando Welch Terminal, is currently in unincorporated Charleston County, but property owner Bill Hall Co. LP wants to annex into the town and have the site zoned for light industrial use. The town's Planning Commission will consider the request Aug. 19.

Also, Charleston's Design Review Board will consider conceptual approval of a new Spinx gas station, convenience store and car wash in West Ashley on Monday. The Greenville-based retail chain is proposing to build on a tract near West Ashley High School, where Glenn McConnell Parkway meets West Wildcat Boulevard.