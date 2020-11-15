Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could put cold-storage logistics to the test

News last week that a COVID-19 vaccine has shown a 90 percent success rate in testing has buoyed hopes that the coronavirus pandemic might soon be under control, but getting that vaccine to patients promises to be a logistics challenge.

The vaccine, developed by Pfizer Inc., has to be stored at temperatures of at least minus-94 degrees Fahrenheit. That's approaching the lowest temperatures at the South Pole.

It's also much lower than the temperatures experienced in typical cold-storage logistics. The refrigerated cargo containers that move through the Port of Charleston can achieve temperatures of below-30 Fahrenheit, but that fluctuates during summer months when outside temperatures are climbing. The coldest refrigerated container built by industry leader Thermo King can reach minus-76 Fahrenheit, but that's still not cold enough for vaccine storage.

Cold-storage warehouse operators like Lineage Logistics, which has two facilities in North Charleston, have blast freezers that attain roughly minus-35 Fahrenheit — still not cold enough.

"That means countries will need to build from scratch the deep-freeze production, storage and transportation networks needed for the vaccine to survive," according to a report by Forbes magazine. "The massive investment and coordination required all but ensures that only rich nations are guaranteed access — and even then perhaps only their urban populations."

Distribution of Pfizer's vaccine will be its biggest hurdle, Dr. Thomas Holland, an infectious disease expert at Duke University Hospital in Durham, N.C., told WNCN-TV. Holland said the average doctor's office or pharmacy doesn't have a freezer capable of reaching the needed temperature, and small or rural hospitals might not be able to afford them.

Holland said Duke University Hospital has one freezer and is considering purchasing more. The Medical University of South Carolina has two of the freezers, spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said, adding the research hospital is not considering buying more.

The freezers cost between $10,000 and $15,000 and there are concerns health workers and residents of poorer parts of the country won't have access to the vaccine.

Pfizer has said it will ship the vaccine by air to major airports, where the packages will be moved by ground to their destinations. Pfizer has developed a special container for the shipments that uses dry ice to keep the temperature at the required level, but vaccines in those containers must be stored in ultra-low temperature freezers or used within five days if they are refrigerated.

"I do think cold-storage capacity is going to be one of the real questions about vaccine distribution," said Jim Newsome, CEO of the State Ports Authority, which owns and operates the Port of Charleston. The port has experience shipping frozen meat and blood plasma, but nothing approaching the low temperatures the vaccine requires.

Balancing act

Last week's ribbon cutting for the A&R Logistics plastic pellet packaging site in Moncks Corner promises to help Charleston's port better balance the number of cargo containers heading out of the country versus those coming in.

Imports make up roughly 60 percent of the port's loaded container volume, versus 40 percent for exports. That means there are typically tens of thousands of empty cargo boxes loaded onto container ships each month. The SPA doesn't particularly mind shipping off those empties because it gets paid the same amount whether a box is loaded or contains nothing but air.

Shipping lines, on the other hand, would rather take full containers across the ocean because there is no one to bill for an empty.

"The more loaded containers they can put on export-wise, that narrows their import imbalance and instead of paying for moving empties they're actually getting compensated for moving exports," Newsome said.

In the fiscal year that ended June 30, empty exports accounted for 18.7 percent of all containers moved through the port's terminals. That's down slightly from 19.3 percent the previous fiscal year.

The SPA has spent years luring plastic pellet packagers to help boost export volume. A&R Logistics, along with Frontier Logistics and smaller packaging firms, will likely exports 50,000 or more cargo containers of product when they are at full capacity. Those pellets, produced by natural gas refineries along the Gulf Coast, will be used to make thousands of household and industrial products.

The SPA is also attracting new forest products, chemical and agriculture businesses to add thousands more export containers.

"Our goal in an ideal world, which doesn't exist, would be for every import loaded container you would have an export commodity to go in it when it goes out," Newsome said.