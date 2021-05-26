Peter McCoy details plans for Santee Cooper in first screening hearing for chairman job

COLUMBIA — Peter McCoy has some ideas about how to turn Santee Cooper around.

The Charleston Republican and former state lawmaker wants to rebuild trust with the embattled utility’s customers and keep electric rates low for the 2 million South Carolinians who rely on its power, even after Santee Cooper’s court-mandated rate freeze ends in 2024.

Fresh off a year-long stint as U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, McCoy also wants to introduce more natural gas and solar energy into Santee Cooper’s power generation mix and continue the agency’s record of helping with economic development projects across the Palmetto State.

McCoy lay out those priorities for the first time May 26 as a panel of legislators began to screen him for confirmation as Santee Cooper’s next board chairman, a part-time gig that pays $24,000 a year.

McCoy is Gov. Henry McMaster’s pick for the job. But he faces at least two more screening hearings and then a full vote by the state Senate before he can take over the Moncks Corner-based electric and water utility.

McCoy’s appointment comes as at a critical time. Santee Cooper just survived a long and expensive political campaign to sell the state-owned utility.

But the agency still seeking to move past its $9 billion nuclear fiasco, nearly four years after it abruptly abandoned the decade-long expansion of the V.C. Summer nuclear power plant in Fairfield County.

The failed project, widely considered the worst business collapse in state history, will cost S.C. power customers billions of dollars on their power bills in the coming decades. It also shook state leaders’ faith in the 87-year-old agency, faith that must be restored, McCoy testified Wednesday.

“It’s so important to re-establish trust, not only with our partners in the state, the electric cooperatives … but also to build back that trust with the Legislature, which I think has been broken,” McCoy said. “Being able to patch that, being able to move forward is of utmost importance.”

On Wednesday, legislators on the State Regulation of Public Utilities Review Committee, a panel that handles energy issues in South Carolina, raised no major issues with McCoy’s qualifications for the job. And given McCoy’s sterling reputation with his former colleagues in the Legislature, that’s a good sign top lawmakers don’t plan to block McCoy’s confirmation.

But lawmakers did ask McCoy about his previous roles investigating Santee Cooper and the failed V.C. Summer project.

McCoy was chairman of the special S.C. House committee that questioned utility leaders and regulators about why the project failed. He then led the U.S. Attorney’s Office for South Carolina as it investigated the project and charged two executives from S.C. Electric and Gas, Santee Cooper’s partner on V.C. Summer, with defrauding ratepayers.

McCoy said those experiences made him more familiar with Santee Cooper’s operations and utility matters in South Carolina. But he declined to say what he learned about Santee Cooper during his time as U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, noting that the V.C. Summer criminal investigation remains ongoing.

The panel's chairman, state Sen. Luke Rankin, also asked McCoy whether he could remain independent of McMaster. The governor picked McCoy to lead Santee Cooper but has long tried to persuade lawmakers to sell the utility, the Myrtle Beach Republican noted.

McCoy replied that he doesn't expect any political pressure from McMaster. He said he sat down with the governor before his appointment and made clear he needed to do the job free of outside interference.

“He accepted that immediately," McCoy said.